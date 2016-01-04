* China and U.S. factory activity shrank in December
* Dow makes worst start to the year since 1932
* Amazon top drag on S&P
* Indexes down: Dow 2.4 pct, S&P 2.4 pct, Nasdaq 2.8 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 4 U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, putting the
Dow on track for its worst start to a year since 1932 after weak
Chinese economic data fanned fears of a global slowdown.
Surveys showed factory activity in the world's
second-largest economy shrank sharply in December, sparking a
7-percent slide in Chinese shares that triggered a trading halt.
Adding to investors' worries, China's central bank fixed the
yuan at a 4-1/2 year low, further weakening it against the
dollar.
U.S. data sparked further concern as factory activity
weakened unexpectedly in December, according to the Institute
for Supply Management.
Amazon weighed the most on the S&P and Nasdaq,
falling 6.9 percent to $629.56, while the Nasdaq Biotech Index
was down 4 percent.
There was the turmoil overnight overseas that kind of set
the tone ... (but) all of the negatives out there have been out
there for a while," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market
strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"The fact that we closed down on the year, the Fed
tightened, it crystallized in investors' minds that we're not in
the environment we were in throughout most of the recovery."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 417.03
points, or 2.39 percent, to 17,008, the S&P 500 had lost
47.96 points, or 2.35 percent, to 1,995.98 and the Nasdaq
Composite had dropped 142.39 points, or 2.84 percent, to
4,865.02.
The S&P 500 was on track for its worst start to a
year since 2001.
The selloff was widespread but not as deep as the slide
caused by worries of a China-led global slowdown in August, when
the Dow tumbled more than 1,000 points at one point.
Crude oil prices reversed course, losing earlier gains from
a breakdown in diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran
raised concerns of supply restrictions.
Tesla was down 7.9 percent at $221.03. The electric
car maker said it delivered 17,400 vehicles in the fourth
quarter, just above the low end of its guidance.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,269 to 819, for a 2.77-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,251 issues fell and 598 advanced for a 3.76-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week high and 14 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 8 new highs and 109 new lows.
