* Fed Chair Janet Yellen sounds upbeat note on economy
* Oil gains, boosts energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
June 6 The S&P 500 hit a 7-month intraday high
on Monday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen, who painted a mostly upbeat picture of the
economy but gave little sense of when a rate hike may be coming.
Gains in oil and energy shares also boosted the market. The
S&P energy index was up 1.9 percent.
Yellen's remarks, likely her last public comments before a
policy meeting next week, follow Friday's dismal monthly jobs
report, which raised concerns over the ability of the economy to
absorb a rate hike as early as June.
"I think she's still committed to rate hikes, but she is
emphasizing there's not a timetable. She didn't say 'in the next
few months,' which is dovish," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice
president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
At 3:06 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up
131.35 points, or 0.74 percent, to 17,938.41, the S&P 500
had gained 12.55 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,111.68 and the
Nasdaq Composite had added 32.74 points, or 0.66
percent, to 4,975.25.
Yellen also called the jobs report "disappointing," but
said "one should not attach too much significance to a single
report."
AbbVie was down 3.2 percent at $62.93 after Cowen
cut its rating on the stock to "market perform" from
"outperform".
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,163 to 877, for a 2.47-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,092 issues rose and 751 fell for a 2.79-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 39 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the
Nasdaq recorded 87 new highs and 24 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nick Zieminski)