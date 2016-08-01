* U.S. crude falls below $40/barrel for first time since
mid-April
* SolarCity down after Tesla says to buy the company
* Exxon and Chevron biggest drags on S&P and Dow
* Dow down 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
Aug 1 The S&P 500 and the Dow dipped in
afternoon trading on Monday, as a drop in oil prices dragged
down energy stocks, while tech names Apple and Alphabet helped
drive the Nasdaq higher.
The S&P had hit a record high earlier in the session, but
was unable to hold gains as U.S. crude fell below $40 a
barrel to its lowest level since April.
The correlation between oil prices and equities, which had
been very strong until oil rose above $40, is resurfacing now,
said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and
derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"If oil falls back below $40, which it appears it is going
to, it is likely that correlation will come back and that is
what we are seeing now."
The S&P gained 3.6 percent in July - its best month since
March - touching intraday highs seven times, on improving
economic data and as corporate earnings were not as bad as had
been initially feared.
Earnings are now expected to decline 3 percent for the
second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, an
improvement from the 4.5 percent decline expected on July 1.
Exxon and Chevron were down 2.9 percent and
3.3 percent, respectively, and were the biggest drags on both
the Dow and the S&P 500. The S&P energy sector lost 3.3
percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.46 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 18,390.78, the S&P 500 lost 3.73
points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,169.87, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 21.24 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,183.37.
Apple Inc rose 1.3 percent, providing the biggest
boost to the three main indexes. Apple has gained more than 9
percent since reporting results last week. Google parent
Alphabet Inc was up 1.5 percent at $803.04.
After tepid U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product data
on Friday dimmed some of the optimism over the state of the
economy, data on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity
slowed in July as orders fell broadly and construction spending
dropped in June.
Traders saw the chance of a Federal Reserve interest rate
hike by year-end at about 35 percent, according to CME Group's
Fedwatch, down from more than 50 percent last week.
SolarCity Corp fell 7.8 percent, to $24.62, and
Tesla Motors declined 1.6 percent, to $230.99, after
Tesla said the two companies had agreed to merge.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.44-to-1 ratio. On Nasdaq, a 1.05-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 96 new highs and 18 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Leslie Adler)