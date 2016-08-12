* U.S. retail sales growth flat
* Nordstrom rallies after strong quarterly report
* Oil prices rise, boost energy stocks
* Indexes: Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1
pct
By Noel Randewich and Caroline Valetkevitch
Aug 12 The Dow and S&P 500 eased from record
highs on Friday as tepid data dampened investor confidence in
the economy's expansion, while the Nasdaq inched up to a second
straight record high close.
Among the S&P 500's biggest drags was Dow Chemical,
fell 2.4 percent to $52.33 while DuPont declined 1.9
percent to $67.66, a day after European Union regulators opened
a full investigation of their $130 billion merger agreement.
The S&P materials index, down 1.2 percent, led
declines in the benchmark index.
Economic data showed U.S. retail sales growth was
unexpectedly flat in July as people cut back on buying clothes
and other goods, while the producer price index fell 0.4 percent
in July, the biggest drop in nearly a year.
All three major indexes ended at record highs on Thursday
for the first time since 1999, with the recent rally causing
many investors to worry about pricey valuations.
"It's gotten to a level which I would call overvalued ...
and maybe I can't call it a bubble yet but we're pretty close in
my view," said Hugh Johnson, chief investment officer of Hugh
Johnson Advisors LLC in Albany, New York, adding, "It's not as
speculative as 1999."
In what is known as the dot-com bubble from about 1997 to
2000, investors saw a rapid rise in stocks, especially those
related to the internet.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.05
points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,576.47, and the S&P 500
lost 1.74 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,184.05, while the Nasdaq
Composite added 4.50 points, or 0.09 percent, to
5,232.90, a record high close.
For the week, the Dow rose 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 edged up
0.1 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.2 percent.
Giving the Nasdaq its biggest boost on Friday, shares of
chipmaker Nvidia gained 5.6 percent to $63.04, a day
after it reported its fastest quarterly sales growth in nearly
five years.
Also among the day's bright spots, Nordstrom rose 8
percent to $51.38 after the department store chain operator
reported better-than-expected comparable sales and quarterly
profit.
J.C. Penney shares jumped 6.1 percent to $10.55,
also following upbeat results. The S&P retail index
gained 0.3 percent.
Energy shares also gained, with the S&P energy index
rising 0.7 percent as oil prices settled more
than 2 percent higher.
Exxon Mobil rose 1.3 percent to $87.85 and gave the
biggest boost to the Dow and S&P 500, while Chevron
added 0.75 percent to $102.16.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.06-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.07-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and 31 new lows.
About 5.5 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 6.4 billion daily average for the past 20
trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
