* Jackson Hole meeting next week
* Applied Materials jumps as forecast tops estimates
* Energy stocks drop as oil prices fall
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Aug 19 U.S. stocks edged lower late Friday
afternoon, led by declines in utility shares as investors
weighed prospects for an interest rate increase in the coming
months.
The S&P utility index, which tends to fall as
propects for a rate increase rise, was down 1.3 percent.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams late on Thursday
said if the U.S. central bank waited too long to raise rates,
it could be costly for the economy and that a possible rate hike
in September should be in play. The comments added to statements
perceived as hawkish from New York Fed President William Dudley
earlier in the week.
Investors also are bracing for next week's meeting of global
central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming where Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen may provide more insight on the rate outlook.
"I think we're due for a pause here as we look for greater
clarity over the next couple of weeks," said Terry Sandven,
chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Minneapolis.
"Peformance year-to-date has been resilient, and we expect
that type of behavior to continue as you move into the second
half of the year."
At 3:26 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 33.58 points, or 0.18 percent, to 18,564.12, the S&P 500
had lost 2.35 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,184.67 and
the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 0.65 points, or 0.01
percent, to 5,239.49.
Applied Materials rose 6.8 percent after the chip
equipment maker gave a strong current-quarter profit forecast.
The benchmark S&P 500 index is up about 7 percent this year.
Its recent run to record highs has been partly supported by
expectations that the Fed will continue to keep rates low, as
well as some upbeat earnings and economic news.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.51-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.05-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 95 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Chizu Nomiyama)