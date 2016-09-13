* Oil prices fall more than 2 pct on IEA, OPEC comments
* Banks set for worst day in 2 months as rate hike odds ebb
* Apple only Dow gainer on strong demand for new iPhones
* Indexes down: Dow 1.52 pct, S&P 1.65 pct, Nasdaq 1.36 pct
By Noel Randewich
Sept 13 U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on
Tuesday, with energy stocks slammed by lower oil prices and
financials dropping on diminished prospects of a near-term rate
hike.
The sell-off was broad, with all 10 major S&P 500 sectors in
the red and every Dow Jones industrial average component but
Apple declining.
The energy index's 2.8 percent slide led declines as
oil prices tumbled more than 2.5 percent after both the IEA and
OPEC said the global crude glut would persist.
The S&P financial index and KBW bank index
both were down about 1.8 percent, with the bank index set to
notch its steepest drop in more than two months.
Three U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday took a dovish
stance on interest rates, in contrast to more aggressive
comments from other officials in the past two weeks.
"There is a heightened level of uncertainty regarding hikes
and investors aren't confident about any comments coming from
Fed officials," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn
Capital, adding that the uncertainty would continue until the
Fed's meeting on Sept. 20-21.
Futures traders cut the chances of a rate hike at the Fed's
meeting on Sept. 20-21 to just 15 percent from 21 percent,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Goldman Sachs cut
its view to 25 percent from 40 percent.
At 2:35 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 1.52 percent, to 18,046.99, the S&P 500 had lost
1.65 percent, to 2,123.37 and the Nasdaq Composite had
dropped 1.36 percent, to 5,140.97.
The CBOE Volatility index, known as Wall Street's
"fear gauge," jumped 22 percent to 18.57.
"Stocks are priced for perfection," said David Schiegoleit,
managing director at U.S. Bank Private Client Reserve. "We need
to see a decent uptick in third-quarter earnings, an
accommodative Fed and continued good employment and housing
numbers."
One bright spot in the market was Apple, which
jumped 2.4 percent after two carriers reported strong demand for
its newest smartphones.
Freeport McMoRan tumbled 8.8 percent on a deal to
sell some Gulf of Mexico assets to Anadarko Petroleum,
which dipped only 0.2 percent. Some analysts called the $2
billion deal inexpensive.
U.S. stocks briefly trimmed their losses after Nikkei
reported that the Bank of Japan could move interest rates
further into negative territory.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
9.85-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.95-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 24 new highs and 41 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Dan Grebler)