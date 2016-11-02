* Fed holds rates steady a week ahead of election
* S&P 500 on track for 7th straight day of losses
* Energy shares weak as oil prices tumble
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.53 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
Nov 2 Wall Street stayed weak on Wednesday after
the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but signaled
it could hike in December, as equities remained pressured by
uncertainty over the impending U.S. elections.
The S&P 500 was headed toward its seventh straight session
of declines, its longest such streak in about five years.
The U.S. central bank said the economy had gained steam and
job gains remained solid, and expressed more optimism that
inflation was moving toward its 2 percent target.
It was the last Fed decision before next week's presidential
election between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald
Trump, a race that appears to be increasingly close.
"There's election uncertainty out there as well as the Fed
uncertainty," said John Canally, investment strategist and
economist for LPL Financial in Boston. "They didn't say they
weren't going to tighten in December, but they didn't say they
would. They just kind of left it open-ended."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 52.32 points,
or 0.29 percent, to 17,984.78, the S&P 500 lost 11.29
points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,100.43 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 40.60 points, or 0.79 percent, to 5,112.97.
While discounting a hike at this meeting, traders had before
the statement placed the likelihood of a rate increase in
December at nearly 75 percent, according to the CME Fedwatch
website.
In September, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that a move before
year's end was likely as long as U.S. employment and inflation
continued to strengthen.
"The Fed continues to inch even closer to a December rate
hike as it states that its case for raising rates has
strengthened," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at
Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"The market may be wondering if there's enough evidence of a
stronger economy to warrant a rate hike versus a belief that
Chair Yellen needs to replenish her toolkit in the event of a
weakening economic backdrop," Krosby said.
Among sector laggards were utilities, real estate
and telecommunications companies, which are
high dividend paying groups thought to be vulnerable in rising
rate environments.
Energy also lagged, down 1.2 percent, as oil prices
fell.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.51-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.21-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 16 new highs and 134 new lows.
