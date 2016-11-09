* Mexican peso crashes to historic low vs U.S. dollar
* Futures down: Dow 3.7 pct, S&P 4.6 pct, Nasdaq 4.5 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 8 U.S. stock index futures tumbled
on Tuesday as the path to victory for market favorite Hillary
Clinton narrowed after Ohio was called for Republican Donald
Trump, putting him on a stronger course to win the U.S.
presidential election.
Trump and Democratic rival Clinton remained in close battles
not only in traditional battleground states, but also in some
states expected to have been in Clinton's column like Michigan
and Wisconsin.
Some networks called Florida and North Carolina for Trump.
Financial markets reacted violently to the results, with S&P
futures down more than 4 percent and Dow Industrials
futures falling more than 700 points.
Wall Street has seen former Secretary of State Clinton as a
status quo candidate who would lend stability to the markets,
while Trump's stances on foreign policy, trade and immigration
are seen sparking volatility.
At 11:13 p.m. EST (0413 GMT) S&P 500 e-minis were
down 97.5 points, or 4.57 percent, with 1,086,214 contracts
changing hands. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 217.25
points, or 4.52 percent, in volume of 144,332 contracts, and Dow
e-minis were down 684 points, or 3.74 percent, with
188,215 contracts changing hands.
"Nobody had hedged for a Trump win so people are trying to
get out as quickly as possible now," said Paul Nolte, portfolio
manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "A lot of
people are making big assumptions now based on the early
returns. In my mind its preliminary."
CBOE Volatility index futures shot nearly 40 percent
higher, reflecting investors' reservations over a Trump
presidency.
The Mexican peso slumped versus the U.S. dollar to a
historic low above 20 per dollar. The peso was last down more
than 10 percent against the greenback.
"Big surprise, clearly going into the evening the polls were
within the margin of error in most cases, but at the same time
the general expectation was not that Trump would be victorious,"
said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial
in Boston.
"There are still votes to count, but the way the night is
unfolding is a surprise so far, and you are seeing that
reflected in these asset prices."
