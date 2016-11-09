* Mexican peso crashes to historic low vs U.S. dollar
* S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 futures briefly hit limit down
* Futures down: Dow 3.9 pct, S&P 4.7 pct, Nasdaq 5 pct
(Updates prices, changes comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. stock index futures sank in
the overnight session into Wednesday as a market that had been
expecting a victory by Democrat Hillary Clinton scrambled to
adjust to an upset win by Republican Donald Trump.
S&P 500 futures pared losses by more than half as Trump took
the stage at his Manhattan headquarters striking a conciliatory
tone. He began by thanking Clinton for her many years in public
service.
"His victory speech helped turn markets a bit," said Brian
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"He sounded conciliatory and didn't bring up tariffs or the
wall, which were probably two of the market's biggest concerns."
Trump campaigned strongly on taxing imports from Mexico and
China and building a Wall in the southern border which Mexico
would pay for. He also said if he was president Clinton would be
in jail.
Through the night, financial markets reacted violently as
the results beat the polls and closed Clinton's path to victory.
The S&P futures slid 5 percent and hit a limit down,
meaning the contract could not trade lower, only sideways or up.
Dow Industrials futures briefly fell 800 points.
Republicans were expected to maintain their six-year control
over the U.S. House of Representatives, and to defend their
Senate majority.
Wall Street is traditionally seen as preferring gridlock, or
shared control of the White House and Congress, than a sweep of
both Congress houses and the Presidency.
At 3:40 a.m. EST (0840 UTC) S&P 500 e-minis were down
50 points, or 2.34 percent, with 1,822,556 contracts changing
hands. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 140.5 points, or 2.93
percent, in volume of 226,068 contracts, and Dow e-minis
were down 359 points, or 1.96 percent, with 283,436 contracts
changing hands.
CBOE Volatility index futures shot nearly 40 percent
higher at one point, reflecting investors' reservations over a
Trump presidency, but sharply retraced that advance after
Trump's acceptance speech. The front-month VIX contract was
recently up 12 percent.
"The initial reaction in markets was violent, but gradually
we have seen that risk off move retrace quite significantly,"
said Roger Douglas, a senior portfolio manager at Deutsche Asset
Management in London.
"It could be people looking for signs of moderation in his
policy, or people starting to wonder whether that moderation
will start to come through in the near future."
The Mexican peso slumped versus the U.S. currency to
a historic low above 20 per dollar. The peso fell as much as 12
percent versus the greenback and was recently down 7.8 percent
at 19.836.
The sharp moves in various financial assets were reminiscent
of the reaction to Britain's vote in June to leave the European
Union, known as Brexit, which markets misread. S&P e-minis fell
5.7 percent over the two sessions following the vote, but the
decline proved a buying opportunity as futures regained their
pre-Brexit level within 10 sessions.
"If the selloff in stocks carries through tomorrow and a few
days after, it could provide a buying opportunity similar to
post-Brexit market action," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice
president at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
While stocks fell, traditional safe havens such as gold and
U.S. Treasuries rose as investors avoided risk. The U.S. dollar
index fell nearly 2 percent but tumbled 1.8 percent.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Saqib Ahmed,
Caroline Valetkevitch, Sinead Carew, Lewis Krauskopf, Megan
Davies and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York, Noel Randewich in San
Francisco and John Geddie in London; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Louise Heavens)