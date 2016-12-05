(Adds investor quote, Renzi resignation announcement)
Dec 4 U.S. equity index futures fell on Sunday
after a stinging defeat for Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi,
who said he would resign following a referendum over his
proposals for constitutional reform.
Exit polls and early projections on Sunday showed Renzi lost
the referendum by a wide margin.
"Buy bonds and sell stocks," hedge fund investor Douglas
Kass, who runs Seabreeze Partners Management Inc, said after the
vote. "The technicals and fundamentals and
political/geopolitical considerations are all souring."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.3 percent shortly
after electronic trading resumed on Sunday evening - paring
some losses after initially falling 0.5 percent - signaling Wall
Street could start the week on a shakier footing after stumbling
last week for the first time since the Nov. 8 U.S. election.
Last week, the S&P 500 shed 1 percent. Major Wall
Street indexes had previously hit a series of record highs over
the past three weeks following Republican Donald Trump's victory
in the U.S. presidential election, as investors rotated into
sectors expected to benefit from campaign promises of tax cuts,
infrastructure spending and bank deregulation.
