* Fed raises rates, gives details on balance sheet reduction
* Energy shares drop as oil prices tumble
* Financials lower after weak retail sales, CPI data
* Dow up 0.15 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct
(Updates with reaction to Fed decision)
By Lewis Krauskopf
June 14 U.S. stocks were little changed on
Wednesday after the Federal Reserve made a widely expected move
to raise interest rates for the second time in three months.
The U.S. central bank cited continued U.S. economic growth
and job market strength, as it proceeds with its first
tightening cycle in more than a decade. The Fed also announced
it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other
securities this year.
The Fed "met expectations and delivered a dovish hike," said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "It’s dovish in that
they acknowledge the data has softened and they haven’t
dismissed the weaker inflation readings as being merely
transitory."
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly
fell in May and retail sales recorded their biggest drop in 16
months.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.99 points,
or 0.15 percent, to 21,359.46, the S&P 500 lost 0.15
points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,440.2 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 2.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 6,222.44.
The energy sector was down 1.9 percent as oil prices
weakened. U.S. data showed an unexpectedly large weekly build in
U.S. gasoline inventories and International Energy Agency (IEA)
data projected a big increase in non-OPEC output in 2018.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos in New York and
Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and
Nick Zieminski)