* Apple, Amazon, Alphabet weigh on S&P 500
* Financials, energy sag; real estate, utilities lead
* Kroger tumbles after supermarket chain slashes forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Lewis Krauskopf
June 15 Wall Street fell on Thursday as a recent
selloff in technology stocks deepened and investors fretted
about the economy's health as the Federal Reserve raises
interest rates.
The S&P technology sector fell 0.5 percent,
continuing a slide that began last Friday, although it had been
down more earlier. Apple shares fell 0.8 percent while
Google parent Alphabet dropped 1 percent after
separate bearish analysts reports on the two tech heavyweights.
The consumer discretionary sector dropped 0.5
percent, as Amazon.com shares fell 1.4 percent. Nike
was off 3.3 percent after the company said it would cut
about 2 percent of its global workforce and eliminate a quarter
of its shoe styles.
Tech and consumer discretionary have been among the sectors
that have charged the benchmark S&P 500's 8.5-percent rally this
year.
"You seem to be losing some momentum in the big growth names
that have led the market so far this year," said Walter Todd,
chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates in
Greenwood, South Carolina. "At the same time, the economic data
has just not been good enough to get investors excited about
buying into other areas of the market."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.71 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 21,347.85, the S&P 500 lost 6.87
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,431.05 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 34.08 points, or 0.55 percent, to 6,160.82.
Financials and energy, sectors that should
thrive during economic expansions, also sold off, dropping 0.4
percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.
Real estate and utilities, which are
high-dividend paying groups known as "bond proxies", gained 0.6
percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.
Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields tumbled to their lowest
since early November on Wednesday after surprisingly weak data
on inflation and retail sales overshadowed the Fed's interest
rate hike.
"If your best performing sectors are real estate and
utilities, it's a good sign that interest rates are dominating
the equity market," said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist
with TIAA Investments, an affiliate of Nuveen.
Following disappointing economic data on Wednesday, a report
showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
fell more than expected last week, pointing to shrinking labor
market slack that could allow the Fed to raise interest rates
again this year despite moderate inflation growth.
In other corporate news, Kroger shares tumbled 18.9
percent after the supermarket chain slashed its full-year profit
forecast.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
1.83-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.07-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
(Additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York, Yashaswini
Swamynathan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)