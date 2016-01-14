(Updates to late afternoon)
* S&P 500 reclaims key 1,900 mark
* Crude oil up; energy sector leads rally
* JPMorgan up after Q4 results beat; financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 1.9 pct, S&P 2.1 pct, Nasdaq 2.6 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Jan 14 U.S. stocks rebounded sharply in late
Thursday trading as investors snapped up battered energy and
other shares, while financials rose after upbeat results from
JPMorgan.
The S&P energy sector shot up 4.4 percent, on track
for its best day since late August, while shares of Exxon Mobile
surged 5.2 percent, also the biggest percentage gain
since August, while Chevron jumped 5.4 percent.
The Nasdaq Biotech Index rose 4.5 percent, while the
S&P 500 index traded above 1,900.
Energy and biotechs have been among the most heavily sold
shares in the market's selloff that began at the start of the
year. Concern about demand for oil and a slowdown in the global
economy sparked the downward move.
"We are rallying now which is somewhat encouraging," said
Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company
in Atlanta, adding that he doesn't see stocks headed for a bear
market.
"The question is will this hold." He said upbeat earnings
reports from tech and other companies could put the market on
stronger footing.
JPMorgan rose 2.2 percent to $58.62 on
better-than-expected results, boosting the financial sector
by 0.8 percent.
Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley
and Bank of America also rose. Intel, due to
report after the close, was up 2.9 percent at $32.85.
At 2:56 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up
300.38 points, or 1.86 percent, to 16,451.79, the S&P 500
had gained 40.04 points, or 2.12 percent, to 1,930.32 and the
Nasdaq Composite had added 116.68 points, or 2.58
percent, to 4,642.75.
U.S. stocks have tumbled this year and on Wednesday sank
more than 2.5 percent, pushing the S&P 500 to close below 1,900
for the first time since Sept. 29.
Also surging, Chipotle was up 7.3 percent at $459.40
after the company expressed confidence in preventing future food
poisoning outbreaks at its chains.
(Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Abhiram Nandakumar
in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Frances Kerry)