* Q4 US GDP data misses estimate
* Microsoft up after strong results, boosts S&P, Nasdaq
* Xerox up after deal with Icahn to split into two
* Indexes up: Dow 1.87 pct, S&P 1.84 pct, Nasdaq 1.67 pct
By Noel Randewich
Jan 29 Wall Street surged nearly 2 percent on
Friday after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly cut interest rates
and Microsoft led a strong rally in technology shares.
Stocks also got a boost from weak fourth-quarter U.S. GDP
data, which bolstered arguments that the Federal Reserve might
go slower than expected on future rate hikes.
While the Fed has not ruled out a rate hike in March, many
investors believe recent global economic and financial turmoil
may lead it to wait.
Japan's central bank cut a benchmark rate below zero to
stimulate its economy, a surprise move that boosted global
equities.
Wall Street's rally follows four weeks of volatility that
has left the S&P 500 down 6 percent, in large part due to
collapsing oil prices that have crippled energy companies and
fed doubts about the health of the global economy.
"Sentiment certainly had swung to a wildly negative
scenario. In the short term, I'm not sure the sentiment backdrop
we've seen was warranted," said Michael Church, president of
Addison Capital Management in Philadelphia.
"What happens if there is not a recession? What happens if
China stabilizes and the Fed doesn't raise rates aggressively?"
Microsoft jumped 5.6 percent on the software
giant's better-than-expected results.
The stock was the biggest influence on the S&P 500 and the
Nasdaq and helped push the S&P tech sector up 3 percent, on
track for its best session since October.
At 2:54 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was up
1.87 percent at 16,370.49 points and the S&P 500 had
gained 1.84 percent to 1,928.28. The Nasdaq Composite
added 1.67 percent to 4,581.73.
Amazon slumped 7.8 percent after its quarterly
profit missed expectations.
Xerox gained 4.9 percent after announcing a deal
with Carl Icahn to split itself into two.
Chevron's shares edged down 0.2 percent after the
oil major reported its first quarterly loss in more than 13
years.
U.S. crude rose 1.2 percent after trimming early gains on a
report that Iran would not participate in a possible deal
between OPEC and other producing countries to reduce output.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,688
to 387. On the Nasdaq, 2,193 issues rose and 610 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and seven new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 89 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)