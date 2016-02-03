* Energy shares jump as crude oil rallies 8 pct
* S&P financial index flat after hitting more than 2-year
low
* Dow up 1.1 pct, S&P up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct
Feb 3 U.S. stocks staged a late-day rally on
Wednesday as an 8-percent jump in oil prices lifted beaten-down
energy shares and financials rebounded.
The Nasdaq stayed weaker but ended well off the day's lows.
Oil prices snapped a two-day rout as after investors took
advantage of a weaker U.S. dollar. Comments by Russia's foreign
minister reignited hopes of a deal among oil producers to trim
output.
The energy index jumped 4 percent.
"Oil helped turn around the overall market. The market shot
up like an arrow and then what you had was a lot of short
covers," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston
Private Wealth in New York.
The dollar's decline eased worries about the impact of
dollar strength on U.S. multinationals' earnings. Shares of 3M
Co., up 3.1 percent at $152.52, led gains in the Dow.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 183.12
points, or 1.13 percent, to 16,336.66, the S&P 500
gained 9.5 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,912.53 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 12.71 points, or 0.28 percent, to
4,504.24.
Apple, up 2 percent at $96.35, returned to its
position as the world's most valuable company, pushing Alphabet
back into second place as the Internet giant's shares
dropped 4 percent to $749.38.
The S&P materials was up 3.3 percent, the day's
second-best performing sector. The S&P financial index
ended down just 0.1 percent after hitting its lowest in more
than two years.
Stocks' late-day rally reversed sharp losses in morning
trading. U.S. data showed the economy's service sector expanded
at a slower-than-expected rate, raising concerns that weakness
in manufacturing was spreading to other areas of the economy.
In other economic news, ADP data showed private employers
added more jobs than expected in January. The data comes ahead
of the government's more comprehensive employment report on
Friday.
Tepid U.S. growth, falling oil prices, and fears regarding
a China-led global slowdown have combined to drive stocks down
sharply since the start of the year.
About 10.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 9.2 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE 1,920 to
1,102, for a 1.74-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the Nasdaq, 1,393
issues fell and 1,391 advanced for a 1.00-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 22 new 52-week highs and 56 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 236 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Agrawal; and Abhiram Nandakumar;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Richard Chang)