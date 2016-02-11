* Cisco shares rally after strong earnings
* Banks sell off on fears of slowdown, low rates
* Indexes down: Dow 1.16 pct; S&P 0.75 pct; Nasdaq 0.15 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Feb 11 Bank shares dragged Wall Street
lower on Thursday on concerns the slowing global economy will
continue to pressure down interest rates, while energy shares
helped pare losses on a report that OPEC may move to cut oil
production.
The S&P 500 touched its lowest in two years before bouncing
back after the Wall Street Journal reported OPEC was ready to
cooperate on production cuts, citing the UAE energy minister.
Financial shares, however, remained near their session lows
and were on track to post their largest daily loss in five
months.
"There's great fear coming out of the banks," said Jim
Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells Capital Management in
Minneapolis.
He said the run into safety assets like Treasuries and gold
indicated a capitulation among stock investors and "the downside
risk from here is less than the upside potential."
Spot gold prices jumped 4.3 percent, on track for
their largest daily gain since June 2012. The yield on the
benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note touched its lowest in more
than three years.
The rout in bank stocks comes as investors fear that
negative interest rates that a growing band of central banks has
employed to spur economic growth is now part of the problem
rather than the solution.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 185.05 points,
or 1.16 percent, to 15,729.69, the S&P 500 lost 13.9
points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,837.96 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 6.43 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,290.02.
Bank of America was one of the worst performing bank
stocks, down 7.2 percent at $11.11.
Boeing tumbled 7 percent to $108.19, hit by a report
that regulators are probing the planemaker's accounting.
Cisco led tech stocks higher with a 10.4 percent
increase at $24.87 after reporting a bigger-than-expected
profit.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,576 to 525, for a 4.91-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,935 issues fell and 843 advanced for a 2.30-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)