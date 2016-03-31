* Jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week
* S&P 500 up 1 pct for year
* Indexes: Dow -0.18 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq -0.06 pct
By Noel Randewich
March 31 Wall Street was set to end the first
quarter with a whimper on Thursday after a month-long rally that
rescued the S&P 500 from its worst start to a year since 2009.
Worries about a troubled global economy caused a steep
selloff in stocks in January, before a rebound in plummeting oil
prices cleared the way for a 7-percent recovery the S&P through
March that has left the index up 1 percent for 2016.
But Thursday's trading was subdued, with all three major
indexes edging lower after three days of gains, even as some
fund managers snapped up stocks ahead of the end of the end of
March and the quarter.
"A lot of people are trying to hold the market up here
because it's going to give everyone a break," said Phil
Blancato, head of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New
York. "We were under immense pressure in January and February to
warrant our existence. Clients are going to start getting
frustrated by muted returns from equities and fixed income."
Data on Thursday showed U.S. jobless claims rose
unexpectedly last week but remained well below the 300,000 mark,
denoting a healthy labor market.
Friday's critical U.S. non-farm payrolls report will provide
investors a clearer reading on the economy.
Crude oil rose slightly, hovering near $40 a barrel.
At 2:30 pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was down
0.18 percent at 17,684.65 points and the S&P 500 had lost
0.23 percent to 2,059.27.
The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.06 percent to
4,866.44.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with a 0.4
percent decline in the materials sector weighing most.
Investors' nerves were soothed this week by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments that the central bank
should be cautious about raising interest rates.
Investors are also concerned about tepid corporate earnings
growth and will keep a close eye on the quarterly reports that
start rolling in next month.
Shares of Best Buy added 3.1 percent after Barclays
initiated coverage of the stock with an "overweight" rating.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,646
to 1,324. On the Nasdaq, 1,487 issues rose and 1,270 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 34 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 18 new lows.
