* JPMorgan shares boost S&P 500 as profit tops views
* Nasdaq touches highest point of 2016
* China's jump in exports soothes growth fears
* Indexes up: Dow 0.98 pct, S&P 0.83 pct, Nasdaq 1.28 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Lewis Krauskopf
April 13 Wall Street rallied for a second
straight day on Wednesday as investors bought up financial
shares after JPMorgan's quarterly results.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq touched their highest point of the
year, while the Dow Industrials reached a nearly five-month
high.
JPMorgan, the No. 1 U.S. bank by assets, reported a
quarterly profit that topped low market expectations. Its shares
climbed more than 4 percent and gave the biggest boost to the
S&P 500.
Financials, the worst performing sector this year,
were the leading group on Wednesday, climbing 2.2 percent. Other
big bank earnings are due this week, including reports from Bank
of America and Wells Fargo on Thursday.
"It's a positive that (JPMorgan) earnings were well
received," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at
JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut. "It's just a quiet tape
and there's not much going on, so it doesn't take much to create
the move."
Investors have been bracing for a weak overall first-quarter
earnings season, with greater potential for positive surprises
given the diminished expectations. S&P 500 profits are expected
to have declined 7.8 percent in the first quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"You have declining earnings and high stock prices. It's not
a good combination," O'Rourke said. "As people get excited about
beating a lower bar, that's probably unlikely to be sustainable
for any extended period of time."
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 173.23
points, or 0.98 percent, to 17,894.48, the S&P 500 had
gained 17.15 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,078.87 and the Nasdaq
Composite had added 62.47 points, or 1.28 percent, to
4,934.56.
Apple was the biggest positive influence on the
Nasdaq, with shares rising 1.5 percent.
Wall Street's rocky start to 2016, amid concerns over the
global economy, was followed by a sharp rebound starting in
mid-February. Stocks have steadied in April and the S&P 500 is
now slightly positive for 2016.
China's exports in March returned to growth for the first
time in nine months, further signs of stabilization in the
world's second-largest economy.
Harley-Davidson rose 3.9 percent to $46.66 after UBS
said it expected the motorcycle company's March retail sales to
beat analysts' estimates.
CSX shares rose 4.3 percent to $26.06 a day. The No.
3 U.S. railroad posted a lower net profit in the first quarter
but met market expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,310 to 692, for a 3.34-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,252 issues rose and 563 fell for a 4.00-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and 1 new low; the
Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 10 new lows.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; additional reporting
by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Zieminski)