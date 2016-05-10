(Corrects RidgeWorth Investments' assets under management to $38 billion, not $50 billion)

* Oil drops; materials hit by weak China data

* Lending Club slumps as CEO resigns after internal probe

* Investors binge on Krispy Kreme after agreeing to be bought

* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P up 0.29 pct, Nasdaq up 0.65 pct

By Noel Randewich

May 9 Wall Street was mixed on Monday, with declines in energy and materials stocks offset by a bounce in Allergan Plc and other healthcare companies.

Chevron Corp fell 1.4 percent and weighed most against the S&P 500 as U.S. crude prices dropped 2.8 percent and traders assessed the impact of wildfires on Canada's oil output.

A bigger-than-expected drop in China's imports and exports in April pointed to weak demand in the world's second-biggest economy and weighed on materials stocks.

Caterpillar dropped 3 percent, weighing the most on the Dow industrials.

Leading healthcare stocks higher, Allergan surged 6.7 percent after Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said it expected its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan's generic drug business to close in June.

With first-quarter reports almost all in, earnings at S&P 500 companies, on average, fell 5.5 percent while revenue was down 1.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"I would give this earnings season a C or C-. While most of the companies were able to step over a greatly reduced bar of expectations, overall sales growth remains disappointing," said Alan Gayle, senior investment strategist at RidgeWorth Investments in Atlanta, which has $38 billion in assets under management.

At 3:04 p.m. EDT (1904 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average was down 5.58 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,735.05, the S&P 500 gained 5.96 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,063.1.

The Nasdaq Composite added 30.88 points, or 0.65 percent, to 4,767.04, helped by a nearly 3 percent gain in the Nasdaq biotech index.

Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with energy down 1.2 percent and materials off 1 percent. The health index's 1.3 percent rise lead advancers.

Shares of Lending Club Corp tumbled 27 percent after the chief executive officer of the world's biggest online lending platform resigned following an internal probe.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc jumped 24.2 percent to after agreeing to be taken private for $1.35 billion.

Wayfair Inc rose 10.8 percent after the online furniture retailer reported first-quarter sales that beat analysts' estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1,495 to 1,470. On the Nasdaq, 1,657 issues rose and 1,150 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 32 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 47 new lows. (Reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)