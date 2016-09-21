* Fed signals it could still tighten by year end
* BOJ adopts target for long-term interest rates
* 10 of 11 S&P sectors in positive territory
* Indexes up: Dow 0.35 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.49 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
Sept 21 Wall Street tallied gains on Wednesday
after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest
rates unchanged.
The central bank strongly signaled it could still tighten
monetary policy by the end of this year as the labor market
improved further. The Fed said U.S. economic activity had picked
up and job gains were "solid" in recent months.
Traders generally had not expected the Fed to raise rates,
with bets before the meeting of only an 18 percent chance of a
hike, according to the CME FedWatch website.
"I don't think anybody is too surprised," said Alan
Rechtschaffen, portfolio manager at UBS in New York. "There was
some noise that the Fed might surprise the markets, but this Fed
doesn't really do that."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63.96 points,
or 0.35 percent, to 18,193.92, the S&P 500 gained 10.8
points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,150.56 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 25.90 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,267.26.
After the Fed decision, 10 of 11 major S&P sectors were in
positive territory. Energy shares were the best
performing sector, up 1.5 percent.
Earlier on Wednesday, global markets reacted to the Bank of
Japan's abrupt shift to targeting interest rates on government
bonds to achieve its elusive inflation target.
The Fed has held its target rate for overnight lending
between banks in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent since
December, when it raised borrowing costs for the first time in
nearly a decade.
After the Fed's statement, traders were betting on a 64
percent chance of a December rate increase, up from 58 percent
before the Fed statement, according to the FedWatch website.
"The body language makes it sound like they're warming
people up for December," said Stephen Massocca, chief investment
officer at Wedbush Equity Management in San Francisco.
In company news, Microsoft shares gained 0.9
percent after it said it would buy back up to $40 billion of its
shares and raised its quarterly dividend.
FedEx shares gained 6.3 percent after the package
delivery company's profit report.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
3.21-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.68-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 72 new highs and 28 new lows.
