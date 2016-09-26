(Updates with afternoon trade)
* Pfizer falls after abandoning plan to split
* U.S. presidential debate kicks off at 9:00 p.m. ET
* Deutsche Bank down, weighs on U.S. financials
* Indexes fall: Dow 0.80 pct, S&P 0.74 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct
By Noel Randewich
Sept 26 Wall Street fell on Monday as investors
hunkered down for the first U.S. presidential debate between
candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
The race for the White House has so far had little
discernible effect on the sentiment but that may change if
Monday's encounter leaves a decisive winner.
With just over six weeks until the Nov. 8 vote, some
investors see the neck-and-neck contest sparking volatility in
sectors including health insurers, drugmakers and industrials.
"Wall Street favors Hillary at this point because she is a
known commodity. Trump is a wild card," said Jake Dollarhide,
chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa,
Oklahoma. "But I don't think it's too late for Wall Street to
warm up to Trump."
Many view a potential Clinton presidency as negative for
pharmaceutical companies because of criticisms she has made
about high drug prices. Trump has promised to dismantle the
Affordable Care Act, which has boosted health insurers since
2010.
Pfizer fell 2.39 percent after it decided against
splitting into two. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P
500 healthcare index, whose 1.6-percent decline was the
steepest among the nine declining S&P sectors.
Deutsche Bank's U.S-listed shares fell as much as 7.9
percent to a record low of $11.83 and triggered declines among
big Wall Street banks after a German magazine said Chancellor
Angela Merkel has ruled out state assistance for the lender.
The bank said it did not need the German
government's help with a $14-billion U.S. demand to settle
claims it missold mortgage-backed securities.
At 2:28 pm ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 0.8 percent at 18,115.58 points and the S&P 500 had
lost 0.74 percent to 2,148.74.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.79 percent to
5,263.67.
"Investors are acting extremely nervous with regards to the
debate ... and it highlights the fact that the markets are not
focusing on the health of the economy, interest rates and
geopolitical events," said Robert Pavlik, chief market
strategist at Boston Private Wealth.
The CBOE Market Volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's "fear gauge", rose 16.84 percent, clocking its biggest
percentage gain in two weeks.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a
2.05-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.65-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 50 new highs and 29 new lows.
