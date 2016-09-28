* Indexes up: Dow 0.38 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct
(Updates with rally in energy)
By Noel Randewich
Sept 28 Wall Street reversed losses and moved
modestly higher on Wednesday as a rally in oil more than offset
nervousness about a tight race for the U.S. presidency.
The energy index jumped 3.99 percent and was set to
have its best day since January after OPEC sources said the
group has reached a deal to limit output in November. Oil prices
rallied as much as 5 percent.
Chevron climbed 2.5 percent and Exxon Mobil
gained 4.66 percent.
At 2:22 pm ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 0.38 percent to 18,297.06 points and the S&P 500 had
gained 0.29 percent to 2,166.1.
The Nasdaq Composite added 0.07 percent to 5,309.31.
Investors for months have shrugged off the outcome of the
Nov. 8 presidential election, but uncertainty about the
election's outcome has taken center stage since Monday's first
debate between candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
"There is this uncertainty that you don't know which way the
election is going to go," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief
investment officer at Cornerstone Financial Partners.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
a 2.23-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.32-to-1 ratio favored
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 15 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 33 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Nick Zieminski)