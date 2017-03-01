* S&P 500 and Nasdaq have best days since Nov. 7
* Seven S&P sectors rise more than 1 pct
* Bond proxy sector utilities only loser among S&P indexes
* Indexes end up: Dow 1.46 pct, S&P 1.37 pct, Nasdaq 1.35
pct
By Noel Randewich
March 1 The Dow on Wednesday blasted through the
21,000 mark for the first time after U.S. President Donald
Trump's measured tone in his first speech to Congress lifted
optimism and investors viewed a looming interest rate hike as a
glass half full.
The three main stock indexes surged more than 1.3 percent to
close at record highs.
Trump on Tuesday said he wanted to boost the U.S. economy
with a "massive" tax relief and make a $1 trillion push on
infrastructure, bets that have helped Wall Street scale fresh
records since the election.
But it was a break in Trump's often-abrasive speaking style
that encouraged many investors who have worried he may struggle
to push his agenda through a Congress reluctant to widen the
government's budget deficit.
"People were concerned Trump was maybe running off the
rails. After the speech last night everybody walked away with a
good feeling," said Stephen Massocca, Senior Vice President at
Wedbush Securities in San Francisco. "Some of the things he
said, the algebra doesn't work but people know the direction
it's going to go."
The S&P financial index soared 2.84 percent,
outperforming the other 10 major sectors, also helped by key
Federal Reserve officials who hinted at an interest rate hike
this month.
A March rate hike would be sooner than many investors
expected and make it more expensive to borrow money to buy
stocks but it would also signal policymakers' growing confidence
in economic expansion after nearly a decade of tepid growth.
"It's not necessarily the rate increase that matters. It's
that they're seeing things improving. If the Fed feels more
confident, maybe we should too," said Warren West, principal at
Greentree Brokerage Services in Philadelphia.
Adding to expectations of stronger economic growth, the
Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index
rose in February to its highest since 2014.
The perceived chances of a March rate hike also rose after
the U.S. Commerce Department reported that January inflation
ticked up by the most in four years.
Traders have now priced in a nearly 70 percent chance of a
rate hike when the Fed's policy-setting body meets on March
14-15, according to Thomson Reuters data.
RISING VALUATIONS
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.46 percent
to end at 21,115.55, while the S&P 500 rallied 1.37
percent to 2,395.96. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.35
percent to 5,904.03.
Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors gained more than 1
percent, including energy, up 2.05 percent.
About 8.1 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
well above the 6.9 billion daily average for the past 20 trading
days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Lowe's jumped 9.5 percent after the home improvement
chain issued an upbeat sales forecast.
While corporate earnings have improved recently, stock
valuations remain unusually high. The S&P 500 is trading near 18
times expected earnings, compared to its 10-year average of 14,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
2.08-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.05-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 140 new 52-week highs and five new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 218 new highs and 38 new lows.
