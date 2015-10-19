(Changes slug)

* Futures down: Dow 39 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Oct 19 U.S. stock index futures were slightly down on Monday after data showed that China's economic growth slipped below 7 percent for the first time since the global financial crisis and Morgan Stanley reported a slump in quarterly profit.

* China's growth slowed to 6.9 percent between July and September, but still ahead of the 6.8 percent forecast.

* Global markets rose on Monday as the data suggested China's economic health was not as bad as expected.

* However, not all markets cheered the news with Brent crude oil prices slipping below $50 a barrel on demand worries and a global supply glut.

* U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, gaining for the third straight week and marking its longest winning streak since May.

* Investors will continue scrutinizing company reports this week with several Dow components posting quarterly results, including Verizon, Boeing and Coca-Cola.

* S&P 500 companies are expected to show a 3.9 percent fall in third-quarter profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* Morgan Stanley's shares fell 2.8 percent to $33.00 premarket after the bank's profit slumped for the second straight quarter.

* Halliburton fell less than a percent to $35.00 after the oilfield services provider posted a quarterly loss, hurt by charges related to asset write-offs and severance costs.

* IBM reports quarterly results after the close.

* Data on U.S. homebuilder sentiment is due at 1000 ET (1400 GMT). The NAHB/Wells Fargo housing market index is expected to remain steady at 62 in October.

* Deutsche Bank's U.S.-listed shares rose 3.4 percent to $30.58 premarket after the German bank said it was restructuring its business and removing some of its top bankers.

* Hasbro rose 2.9 percent to $80.00 after the toymaker reported a rise in quarterly profit.

* Valeant Pharma's U.S.-listed shares rose 1.4 percent to $180.00 after the drugmaker reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

* PMC-Sierra jumped 12.3 percent to $11.50 after the chipmaker received a buyout offer from Microsemi, valuing the company at $2.4 billion.

Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.22 percent, with 108,249 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.18 percent, on volume of 19,159 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were down 39 points, or 0.23 percent, with 17,237 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)