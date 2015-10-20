* Futures down: Dow 60 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 20 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Tuesday as prices of commodities fell on rekindled worries about
demand from China.
* Investors are awaiting a barrage of quarterly results and
a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
* Third-quarter company earnings are in full focus this week
with Verizon, Yahoo and VMware reporting
results on Tuesday.
* Investors are pricing in tepid corporate performance for
the quarter and watching out for outlook commentary as the
effects of global financial turbulence hits American shores.
* S&P 500 companies are expected to show a 3.9 percent fall
in third-quarter profit, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* U.S. stocks closed with slight gains on Monday as tech and
biotech stocks advanced ahead of a heavy week of earnings.
* Brent crude fell on Tuesday but steadied around $48 a
barrel and London copper prices slipped to two-week lows
straining under an economic slowdown in China.
* Exxon's shares were down 1.8 percent at $80.99
premarket.
* IBM fell 4.7 percent to $142.15 a day after it
reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly revenue and
cut its full-year profit forecast.
* Sandisk jumped 8.1 percent to $77.82 after a
Reuters report said Western Digital was in advanced
talks to buy the memory chipmaker, citing people familiar with
the matter.
* Yum Brands rose 4.3 percent to $74.76 after the
fast food group said it was preparing to separate its China
business.
* Travelers rose 0.6 percent to $107.00 after it
reported a rise in third-quarter profit.
* Data on housing starts is scheduled for release on Tuesday
at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT). The data is expected to show 1.15
million units were started in September, up from the 1.13
million units in August.
* Yellen speaks at 11:00 a.m. ET. Fed Board Governor Jerome
Powell is also scheduled to speak on Tuesday.
Futures snapshot at 6:43 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 7 points, or 0.35
percent, with 84,232 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 12.5 points, or 0.28
percent, on volume of 13,227 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 60 points, or 0.35 percent,
with 11,349 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)