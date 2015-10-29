* Allergan up after confirming buyout talks with Pfizer
* GoPro falls after results
* NXP Semiconductors slides after bleak forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 29 U.S. stocks eased on Thursday after the
Federal Reserve rekindled expectations of an interest rate hike
in December and data suggested the economy was ready.
The Fed, which kept rates unchanged at its policy meeting
that ended Wednesday, downplayed concerns about global growth
and indicated confidence in the U.S. job market's recovery.
Data on Thursday underscored the strength in the labor
market, showing that new applications for unemployment benefits
remained near levels last seen in 1973.
U.S. GDP growth braked sharply in the third quarter, hurt by
an inventory buildup and a slowdown in industrials, but
economists expect a pick up in the current quarter given strong
domestic fundamentals.
"What is positive about the GDP number is that it showed
consumers are strong," said Janelle Nelson, portfolio analyst at
RBC Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
Nelson attributed the strength to lower gasoline prices,
improved housing trends and the strength in the labor market
trickling down to consumers' spending patterns.
Odds of a December hike increased to 43 percent as of
Thursday morning from the 38 percent minutes before the release
of the statement, according to the CME Group's FedWatch program.
At 12:19 p.m. ET (1419 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 46.13 points, or 0.26 percent, at
17,733.39, the S&P 500 was down 2.62 points, or 0.13
percent, at 2,087.73 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
down 17.15 points, or 0.34 percent, at 5,078.54.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
interest rate-sensitive utilities sector's 1.3 percent
fall leading the decliners.
Still, the three indexes were on track for their best month
in four years, helped in part by strong results from blue-chips.
Nearly 60 percent of the S&P 500 companies have reported so
far. Analysts now expect overall third-quarter profit to decline
a modest 1.7 percent, compared with the 4.9 percent drop
forecast at the start of the earnings season, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Allergan's shares shot up 7.9 percent to $310.01
after the Botox maker confirmed it was in buyout talks with
Pfizer. Pfizer was down 2.2 percent.
GoPro slumped 13.5 percent to $26.11 after the
action camera maker posted disappointing results.
NXP Semiconductors sank 18.2 percent to $74.34
after its bleak forecast. The slide took down other chipmakers,
with the broader semiconductor index down 2.8 pct.
Starbucks, Western Union, LinkedIn
and Electronic Arts report after the close.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,813 to 1,129. On the Nasdaq, 1,473 issues fell and 1,155
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 24 new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 88 new highs and 50 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)