By Abhiram Nandakumar
Oct 30 Wall Street was little changed on the
last trading day of what could be the best month for stocks in
four years as investors assessed consumer spending data and
results from energy majors.
The S&P consumer staples sector slipped 0.61
percent after data showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in
September and the University of Michigan's index on consumer
sentiment came in below expectations.
The three major indexes have rallied about 9 percent in
October, mostly driven by the Fed's decision to keep rates
unchanged at its September meeting and largely positive
third-quarter results.
Energy majors Exxon and Chevron reported
better-than- expected results, helped by strong refining
margins. The stocks were up about 1 percent.
"My expectation today is that the market closes relatively
close to where it is now - not much above, not much below," said
Bob Phillips, managing principal of Spectrum Management Group in
Indianapolis.
At 10:51 a.m. ET (1451 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 1.41 points, or 0.01 percent, at
17,757.21, the S&P 500 was down 1.02 points, or 0.05
percent, at 2,088.39 and the Nasdaq composite index was
up 6.90 points, or 0.14 percent, at 5,081.17.
As the earning season winds down, investors will be looking
at data over the next several weeks for clues on the state of
the economy before the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in
December.
The Fed made it clear on Wednesday that a rate hike in
December was still possible if there was sufficient evidence
that the economy could withstand an increase.
Abbvie was up 10.5 percent at $59.76, giving the
biggest boost to the S&P 500, while CVS Health fell 6.2
percent to $97.40 after results.
Keycorp fell 6.4 percent to $12.52 after it said it
would buy First Niagara Financial for $4.1 billion.
First Niagara rose less than a percent.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals was down 4.6 percent at
$106.32 after it said it was cutting all ties with specialty
pharmacy Philidor.
LinkedIn shot up 13 percent to $237.76 while
Expedia jumped 7.5 percent to $136.59 after their
quarterly results beat estimates.
Baidu's U.S.-listed shares were up 7.2 percent at
$181.12 after strong results and provided the biggest boost to
the Nasdaq.
Strong results from blue-chips have helped improve analyst
sentiment, with profits at S&P 500 companies now expected to
fall 1.7 percent, far less than the 4.9 percent drop forecast at
the start of earnings season, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,477 to 1,344. On the Nasdaq, 1,347 issues fell and 1,180
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 50 new lows.
