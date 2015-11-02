* Futures up: Dow 6 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 0.5 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 2 U.S. stock index futures were marginally
higher on Monday as investors digested reports on factory
activity from China and Germany, ahead of U.S. manufacturing
data and earnings reports.
* Asian stocks declined after China's official factory data
on Sunday showed activity unexpectedly shrank for a third
straight month in October, though the contraction was modest. A
private survey showed on Monday that the pace of decline in
factory activity has slowed.
* European shares pared early losses after
better-than-expected data on manufacturing activity in Germany.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday after a mixed bag of
quarterly results, but ended October with their strongest
monthly performance in four years.
* Data on U.S. manufacturing activity is expected to show
factory activity fell to 50.0 in October from 50.2 in September.
The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
* Investors will parse the economic data and the earnings
reports for a clearer picture of the state of the economy
leading up to the Federal Reserve's meeting in December.
* The Fed said at its October meeting that it could still
raise interest rates in December if the economy proves resilient
enough to sustain higher rates.
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to attend a meeting of
the Financial Stability Oversight Council in Washington along
with Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.
* Shares of Dyax soared 34.4 percent to $37
premarket after British drugmaker Shire said it would
buy the company for about $5.9 billion. Baxalta, also a
takeover target for Shire, fell 4.2 percent to $33.
* Chipotle Mexican Grill dropped nearly 6 percent to
$602 after the restaurant chain operator said on Sunday it had
closed all its restaurants in Seattle and Portland due to a
reported outbreak of E.coli bacteria.
* Visa was down about 1.5 percent at $76.45 after
offering to buy Visa Europe for as much as $23.34 billion. Visa
also reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
* Fitbit and AIG are scheduled to report
results after the close.
Futures snapshot at 7:03 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.5 points, or 0.02
percent, with 146,789 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.08
percent, on volume of 23,075 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.03 percent,
with 18,246 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)