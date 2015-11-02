* US Oct factory activity expected to fall to 50
* Chipotle drops on fears of E.coli outbreak
* Dyax soars after Shire offers to buy company
* Valeant up ahead of new Citron report
* Futures up: Dow 10 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 2 U.S. stocks were set to open marginally
higher on Monday as investors digested reports on factory
activity from China and Germany, ahead of U.S. manufacturing
data and earnings reports.
China's official factory data on Sunday showed activity
unexpectedly shrank for a third straight month in October,
though the contraction was modest.
A private survey showed on Monday that the pace of decline
in China's factory activity has slowed, while Germany reported
better-than-expected manufacturing activity for October.
Data on U.S. manufacturing activity is expected to show U.S.
factory activity fell in October. The Institute for Supply
Management's index is expected to have slipped to 50.0 from 50.2
in September. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
"We don't really see much of a clear direction this
morning," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in
St. Petersburg, Florida.
At 8:37 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points,
or 0.07 percent, with 169,731 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100
e-minis were up 8.5 points, or 0.18 percent, on volume of
26,855 contracts. Dow e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.06
percent, with 21,249 contracts changing hands.
"You have a lot of data coming down the pipe this week and
you're kind of in a no-man's land, waiting for information,"
Brown said.
As the U.S. earnings seasons begins to wind down, investors'
focus turns to economic data, including Friday's crucial monthly
jobs report, for a clearer picture of the state of the economy
leading up to the Federal Reserve's meeting in December.
The Fed, which kept rates unchanged at its October meeting,
said that it could raise rates in December if the economy proves
resilient enough to sustain higher rates.
U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday after a mixed bag of
quarterly results, but ended October with their strongest
monthly performance in four years.
Shares of Dyax soared 33.7 percent to $36.82
premarket after British drugmaker Shire said it would
buy the company for about $5.9 billion. Baxalta, also a
takeover target for Shire, fell 4.2 percent to $33.
Chipotle Mexican Grill dropped 4.4 percent to $612
after the restaurant chain operator said on Sunday it had closed
all its restaurants in Seattle and Portland due to a reported
outbreak of E.coli bacteria.
Visa was down about 2.4 percent at $75.71 after
offering to buy Visa Europe for as much as $23.34 billion. Visa
also reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
Valeant rose 4.1 percent to $97.58. Short seller
Citron Research is due to release another report on Monday, but
the firm's head said investors should not "expect anything
earth-shattering", the Wall Street Journal said.
Fitbit and AIG are scheduled to report
results after the close.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)