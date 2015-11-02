* US Oct factory activity expected to fall
* Chipotle drops on fears of E.coli outbreak
* Dyax soars after Shire offers to buy company
* Valeant up ahead of new Citron report
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pts, S&P 0.32 pts, Nasdaq 0.26 pts
(Updates to open)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 2 U.S. stocks were marginally higher on
Monday as investors assessed factory activity data from China
and Germany, and ahead of U.S. manufacturing data.
China's official factory data on Sunday showed activity
unexpectedly shrank for a third straight month in October,
though the contraction was modest.
A private survey showed on Monday that the pace of decline
in China's factory activity has slowed, while Germany reported
better-than-expected manufacturing activity for October.
Data is expected to show U.S. factory activity fell in
October. The Institute for Supply Management's index of U.S.
manufacturing activity is expected to have slipped to 50.0 from
50.2 in September. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
"We don't really see much of a clear direction this
morning," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in
St. Petersburg, Florida.
At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 54.18 points, or 0.31 percent, at 17,717.72. The S&P 500
was up 6.61 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,085.97 and the
Nasdaq composite index was up 13.18 points, or 0.26
percent, at 5,066.93.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
health care sector's 0.67 percent rise leading the
advancers. Shares of Abbvie were up 4.3 percent at
$62.09, giving the biggest boost to the S&P 500.
"You have a lot of data coming down the pipe this week and
you're kind of in a no-man's land, waiting for information,"
Brown said.
As the U.S. earnings seasons begins to wind down, investors'
focus turns to economic data, including Friday's crucial monthly
jobs report, for a clearer picture of the state of the economy
leading up to the Federal Reserve's meeting in December.
The Fed, which kept rates unchanged at its October meeting,
said that it could raise rates in December if the economy proves
resilient enough to sustain higher rates.
U.S. stocks ended October on Friday with their strongest
monthly performance in four years.
Visa was down about 3.1 percent at $75.14 after
offering to buy Visa Europe for as much as $23.34 billion. Visa
also reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit. The stock
was the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500.
Shares of Dyax soared 30.8 percent to $36.02 after
British drugmaker Shire said it would buy the company
for about $5.9 billion. Baxalta, also a takeover target
for Shire, fell 2.1 percent to $33.75
Chipotle Mexican Grill dropped 3.8 percent to
$615.51 after the restaurant chain operator said on Sunday it
had closed all its restaurants in Seattle and Portland due to a
reported outbreak of E.coli bacteria.
Fitbit and AIG are scheduled to report
results after the close.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,603
to 1,062. On the Nasdaq, 1,475 issues rose and 784 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 22 new highs and 17 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)