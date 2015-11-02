* US Oct factory activity slows less than expected
* Factory activity decline in China slows
* Visa drops after offering to buy Visa Europe, drags on Dow
* Dyax soars after Shire offers to buy company
* Indexes up: Dow 0.62 pct, S&P 0.72 pct, Nasdaq 0.90 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 2 U.S. stocks were higher on Monday as PMI
data in key countries pointed to slowing but stabilizing
manufacturing activity globally, and as healthcare stocks rose
to their highest in a week.
U.S. factory activity slowed in October. But, while the
Institute for Supply Management's national manufacturing index
slipped to 50.1, it was ahead of the expected reading of 50.0.
China's official factory data on Sunday showed activity
unexpectedly shrank again in October, but a private survey
showed on Monday that the pace of decline has slowed.
Data out of Europe also showed factories cutting prices to
increase trade, even as German manufacturing activity still
expanded, albeit at a slower pace.
"The global economy is on track for growth," said Ed Hyland,
global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank,
He said any fears about a recession, particularly in
developed markets, were fading.
At 11:07 a.m. ET (1607 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 109.23 points, or 0.62 percent, at
17,772.77.
The S&P 500 was up 15 points, or 0.72 percent, at
2,094.36 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 45.33
points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,099.08.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
health care sector's 1.75 percent rise leading the
advancers.
Pfizer's shares were up 3 percent at $34.88, giving
the biggest boost to the health sector and the S&P 500.
Visa was down about 2.9 percent at $75.32 after
offering to buy Visa Europe for as much as $23.34 billion. Visa
also reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit. The stock
was the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500.
Hewlett-Packard started trading after its split. HP Inc
jumped 12.1 percent to $13.71, while Hewlett Packard
Enterprise was down 2 percent at $14.43.
Dyax soared nearly 31 percent to $35.98 after
British drugmaker Shire said it would buy the company
for about $5.9 billion.
TreeHouse fell 5.5 percent to $80.98 after agreeing
to buy ConAgra Foods' private label business for about
$2.7 billion. ConAgra rose 1.5 percent to $41.17.
Chipotle Mexican Grill was down 2.8 percent at
$622.35 after closing all its restaurants in Seattle and
Portland due to a reported outbreak of E.coli bacteria. The
stock had been down steeply in premarket trading.
Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder were up 7.8 percent at
$86.72 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly sales.
U.S. stocks ended October on Friday with their strongest
monthly performance in four years.
As the U.S. earnings seasons begins to wind down, investors'
focus turns to economic data, including Friday's crucial monthly
jobs report, for a clearer picture of the state of the economy
leading up to the Federal Reserve's meeting in December.
"You have a lot of data coming down the pipe this week and
you're kind of in a no-man's land, waiting for information,"
said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,124
to 789. On the Nasdaq, 1,906 issues rose and 725 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 11 new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 31 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)