* Oct private sector jobs growth better than forecast
* Time Warner falls after weak forecast; drags media stocks
* Energy stocks ends 5-day run of gains
* Tesla rises after co reassures on production pace
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 4 Wall Street was lower on Wednesday,
following two straight days of gains, after Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen said a rate hike in December was a "live"
possibility, but not a certainty.
"What the committee has been expecting is that the economy
will continue to grow at a pace that is sufficient to generate
further improvements in the labor market and to return inflation
to our 2 percent target over the medium term," Yellen said.
"If the incoming information supports that expectation, then
our statement indicates that December would be a live
possibility," she told Congress.
A raft of data on Wednesday suggested the economy was strong
enough to support ending an era of near-zero interest rates.
The ADP National Employment Report showed the private sector
added more jobs than expected last month. The report comes ahead
of the crucial nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.
Data also showed that the U.S. trade deficit narrowed
sharply in September. Separate data showed the U.S. services
sector grew at a faster clip in October.
"It's been a real soap opera for the markets about whether
the Fed is going to move or aren't they going to move," said
Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in Florida.
Yellen's comments implied that Fed officials were leaning
towards raising rates in December, Brown said.
Traders raised the odds of a December hike to 58 percent,
from 52 percent before Yellen's comments, according to the CME
Group's FedWatch program.
At 12:20 a.m. ET (1520 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 28.93 points, or 0.16 percent, at
17,889.22.
The S&P 500 was down 5.07 points, or 0.24 percent, at
2,104.72 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 4.15
points, or 0.08 percent, at 5,140.97.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
energy sector's 1 percent fall leading the decliners.
The decline snapped a run of five straight days of gains.
Chevron was down 1.4 percent and Exxon was off
0.7 percent.
Time Warner fell 8.5 percent to $70.72 after the
company said ratings for its "key" domestic entertainment
networks have dropped more than anticipated.
Other media stocks such as Disney, Viacom
and Discovery fell as Time Warner's comments rekindled
fears of "cord cutting".
Disney, down 3.2 percent, weighed the most on the Dow and
the S&P.
Tesla rose 10.7 percent to $230.49 after promising
to speed up production of its electric cars.
Motorola Solutions fell 7.1 percent to $66.28 and
was the biggest decliner on the S&P 500 after its profit
forecast fells short of expectations.
Groupon slumped nearly 29 percent to $2.90 after it
forecast weak fourth-quarter and 2016 revenue.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,769 to 1,195. On the Nasdaq, 1,382 issues fell and 1,274
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 12 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 55 new highs and 32 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)