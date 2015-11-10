* Apple falls as Credit Suisse reports components order cut
* China faces persisting deflationary pressure in Oct.
* S&P 500 set for worst five-day run since Sept. end
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 10 U.S. stocks were lower early on Tuesday
afternoon, dragged down by Apple, as investors braced for an
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month and fretted
about weakening demand in China.
Apple's shares fell 2.8 percent to $117.22 after
Credit Suisse said the company had cut component orders by as
much as 10 percent, indicating weakening demand for its new
iPhones.
The stock was the biggest drag on the three major indexes.
The S&P 500 was poised for a fifth straight day of losses, it's
worst five-day run since the end of September.
The report on Apple added to fears of a slowdown in global
growth, especially in China, a key market for many U.S.
companies including Apple, ahead of the crucial holiday shopping
season.
Companies will also be hit with higher borrowing costs if
the Fed raises interest rates off near-zero levels next month,
as is widely expected after Friday's strong jobs report.
The prospect of a rate hike sent the dollar to a
seven-month high. A strong dollar eats into the overseas sales
at U.S. companies.
"What we're seeing is the market actively pricing in the
December rate hike, jumping ahead of the hike, discounting it
ahead of time," said Mohanned Aama, managing director at Beam
Capital Management in New York.
Data on Tuesday showed persisting deflationary pressure in
China and followed disappointing trade data over the weekend.
At 12:41 p.m. ET (1741 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 29.93 points, or 0.17 percent, at
17,700.55.
The S&P 500 was down 3.49 points, or 0.17 percent, at
2,075.09 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 27.73
points, or 0.54 percent, at 5,067.57.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
materials sector's 1.22 percent fall leading the
decliners.
"This market is susceptible to profit taking and a
consolidation period after this quite impressive rally off of
the lows in late September," said Andre Bakhos, managing
director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
Apple suppliers Skyworks, Avago, Cirrus
Logic and Qorvo were down between 3.7 percent
and 7.0 percent.
Anadarko Petroleum was down 5.6 percent at $64.08
after Bloomberg reported that it had approached Apache
with a takeover proposal. Apache was down 3.1 percent at $52.26.
Gap fell 3.7 percent to $26.66 after its comparable
sales fell more than expected in October.
Among the few gainers on Tuesday, D.R. Horton was up
6.8 percent at $30.72 after its quarterly profit jumped 44
percent. Other homebuilders also rose.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,566 to 1,428. On the Nasdaq, 1,564 issues fell and 1,107
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed four new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 55 new highs and 76 new lows.
