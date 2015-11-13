* Futures down: Dow 50 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 17.5 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 13 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
lower on Friday, a day after a sharp selloff that saw S&P 500
and the Dow close below a key technical level, and ahead of
retail sales and consumer sentiment data, amid growing concerns
of a slowdown in demand.
* Wall Street suffered its worst session in over a month on
Thursday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and
materials stocks and comments by a Federal Reserve policymaker
hinted at an approaching interest-rate hike.
* The Dow and S&P 500 closed below their 200-day moving
averages, which some traders believe portends additional
declines.
* Concerns of a global economic slowdown continued to weigh
on commodity prices on Friday, but crude prices recovered
slightly from a sharp drop on Friday.
* U.S. companies, already faced with a potential rate hike
in December and a strong dollar, have been reporting signs of
slowing demand.
* Cisco, late on Thursday, said order growth was slowing and
its enterprise business outside the United States was weakening.
Department store chain Nordstrom followed Macy's
in cutting its full-year forecast.
* Dow component Cisco's shares fell 5 percent to
$26.42 premarket after the network equipment maker forecast
adjusted profit and revenue growth below estimates.
* Nordstrom sank 20.75 percent to $50.30 after its
weak results and forecast. Fossil dropped
19.6 percent to $41.06 after the watchmaker said sales in the
holiday quarter could fall as much as 16 percent.
* Economic data due on Friday is expected to show that U.S.
retail sales rose 0.3 percent in October after inching up 0.1
percent in September. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330
GMT).
* Also scheduled for the same time is the Labor Department's
producer price index for October, which is expected to have
gained 0.2 percent, after falling 0.5 percent in September.
* The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer
sentiment index is forecast to have risen to 91.5 in November.
The data is slated for release at 10:00 a.m.
* With 90 percent of the S&P 500 companies having reported
quarterly results, investors will turn their focus to economic
data for a clearer picture of the state of the economy ahead of
the Fed's meeting in December.
* The central bank is widely expected to lift rates off
near-zero levels, as economic data appears to support its view
that the economy was strong enough to withstand higher rates.
* Perrigo dropped 8.3 percent to $143.50 after
Reuters reported that Mylan's $26 billion hostile bid
for generic drug maker was not likely to succeed. Mylan was up
8.8 percent at $47.10.
* Yum Brands rose 4.7 percent to $70.25 after its
same-store sales in China grew 5 percent in October.
Futures snapshot at 6:47 a.m. ET:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 5 points, or 0.25
percent, with 141,220 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 17.5 points, or 0.38
percent, on volume of 19,893 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 50 points, or 0.29 percent,
with 18,090 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)