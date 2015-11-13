* Dow component Cisco falls after weak growth forecast
* Nordstrom sinks on full-year forecast cut
* Oct. retail sales barely rises; misses forecast
* Futures down: Dow 53 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 18.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 13 U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower
on Friday as weaker-than-expected October retail sales data and
department store chains lowering forecasts fueled fears of a
slowdown in demand ahead of the key holiday selling season.
Data showed U.S. retail sales rose 0.1 percent in October,
missing the 0.3 percent forecast, suggesting a slowdown in
consumer spending that could temper expectations of a strong
pickup in fourth-quarter economic growth.
Department store chains Macy's and Nordstrom
have both reported disappointing results and lowered their
full-year forecasts in the past two days.
"People's confidence that the consumer can somehow offset
this industrial recession that we've had is really being shaken
to the core with the disappointing numbers from some of these
major retailers," said James Abate, CIO of Centre Funds.
At 8:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), S&P 500 e-minis were down
5.25 points, or 0.26 percent, with 199,068 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18.75 points, or 0.41
percent, on volume of 27,329 contracts. Dow e-minis were
down 53 points, or 0.3 percent, with 24,633 contracts changing
hands.
Nordstrom's shares sank 21 percent to $50.12
premarket. J.C. Penney slipped 3.87 percent to $8.45
after its results on Friday.
Fossil dropped 22 percent to $39.74 after the
watchmaker said sales in the current quarter could fall as much
as 16 percent.
U.S. companies, already faced with a potential rate hike in
December and a strong dollar, have been reporting signs of
slowing demand.
Dow component Cisco fell 5.6 percent to $26.28
after it gave a weak forecast, citing a slowdown in order growth
and weakness in its enterprise business outside the United
States.
Wall Street suffered its worst session in over a month on
Thursday, dragged down by energy and materials stocks and
comments by a Federal Reserve policymaker hinted at an
approaching interest-rate hike.
The Dow and S&P 500 closed below their 200-day moving
averages, which some traders believe portends additional
declines.
Mylan NV rose 9 percent to $47.04 after it said 40
percent of Perrigo's shares were tendered in its $26
billion hostile takeover offer, falling short of the goal of 50
percent. Perrigo dropped 9.2 percent to $142.81.
Fitbit fell 7.4 percent to $29.28 after its share
offering was cut to 17 million shares from 21 million shares and
priced at an 8.5 percent discount to its Thursday closing price.
The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment
index is forecast to have risen to 91.5 in November. The data is
slated for release at 10:00 a.m.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)