* Cisco falls after weak forecast
* Oct. retail sales up less than expected
* Retailers hit by weak results, forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct
(Updates to open)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 13 U.S. stocks were lower on Friday after
Cisco's disappointing forecast and as weaker-than-expected
October retail sales data and forecast cuts by department store
chains fueled fears of a slowdown in demand ahead of the key
holiday shopping season.
Dow component Cisco fell 5.6 percent to $26.27
after it gave a weak forecast, citing a slowdown in order growth
and weak spending outside the United States. The stock was the
second-biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq.
Data showed U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in
October, suggesting a slowdown in consumer spending that could
temper expectations of a strong pickup in fourth-quarter
economic growth.
The weak data follows disappointing reports from department
store chains in the past two days. Macy's and Nordstrom
in particular have both reported disappointing results
and lowered their full-year forecasts.
"People's confidence that the consumer can somehow offset
this industrial recession that we've had is really being shaken
to the core with the disappointing numbers from some of these
major retailers," said James Abate, CIO of Centre Funds.
U.S. companies, already faced with a potential rate hike in
December and a strong dollar, have been reporting signs of
slowing demand.
At 9:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 28.66 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,419.41.
The S&P 500 was down 3.98 points, or 0.19 percent, at
2,041.99 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 18.66
points, or 0.37 percent, at 4,986.42.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the
consumer discretionary sector's 1.13 percent fall
leading the decliners.
Nordstrom sank 19.8 percent to $50.89. J.C. Penney
slipped 9.2 percent to $7.97 Dillard's was down
8.2 percent.
Fossil dropped 27.6 percent to $36.91 after the
watchmaker said sales in the current quarter could fall as much
as 16 percent.
The health sector rose 0.66 percent - the best
among the 10 S&P sectors - boosted by Mylan.
Mylan rose 9.5 percent to $47.30 after it said Perrigo
shareholders tendered fewer shares than targeted for
its $26 billion hostile takeover offer. Perrigo fell 8.4 percent
to $143.41. Mylan gave the biggest boost to the S&P and Nasdaq.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,638 to 979. On the Nasdaq, 1,485 issues fell and 658 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and 25 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded five new highs and 66 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)