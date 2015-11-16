* Futures up: Dow 16 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 2.5 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 16 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Monday, recovering from losses over the weekend after Friday's deadly attacks in Paris that killed about 130 people.

* Global stocks held steady, with gains in the energy sector helping pare earlier losses in European shares.

* Crude prices were up on heightened geopolitical concerns, but gains were muted due to a global supply glut.

* The euro was at near 7-month lows against the dollar after the Paris attacks led to a bout of global risk aversion and kept investors cautious on the common currency.

* The attacks unfolded after markets closed in the United States on Friday.

* Earlier Friday, U.S. stocks logged their largest weekly losses since August on the back of weak economic data and following six weeks of gains on the S&P 500.

* The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq said on Sunday they would observe a minute of silence at 9:25 a.m. (1425 GMT) on Monday to honor the victims of the attacks.

* Starwood Hotels' shares fell 0.9 percent to $74.30 premarket after agreeing to be bought by Marriott International for $12.2 billion, or $72.08 per share. Marriott rose 1.04 percent to $73.50.

Futures snapshot at 6:18 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.12 percent, with 198,786 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.16 percent, on volume of 29,285 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 16 points, or 0.09 percent, with 27,850 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)