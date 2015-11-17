* Wal-Mart, Home Depot rise after strong results
* U.S. consumer prices up 0.2 pct in Oct
* Urban Outfitters, Dick's Sporting sink on weak results
* Exxon, Chevron down slightly as crude prices slip
* Indexes down: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Nov 17 U.S. stocks were little changed on
Tuesday morning as a dip in crude oil prices dragged down the
energy sector, overshadowing better-than-expected earnings from
Wal-Mart and Home Depot.
The S&P energy sector was down 1.23 percent - easily
the worst performer of the 10 major S&P sectors - as crude
prices slipped on concerns of a supply glut. Exxon and
Chevron were down about 1 percent.
Wal-Mart, up 2.7 percent at $59.39, and Home Depot
, up 2.8 percent at $124.08, provided the biggest boost to
the Dow and the S&P.
Strong results from the two big-box retailers lifted others
in the sector, with Lowe's up 3 percent, Ross Stores
2.3 percent and Target 2 percent.
TJX was up 5.6 percent at $69.33 after reporting
strong results.
Data showed U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in
October, in line with expectations, a sign that the drag on
inflation from a strong dollar and lower oil prices was starting
to ease.
The modest rise in inflation could bolster chances of the
Federal Reserve raising interest rates next month.
Retail stocks were hammered last week after weak economic
data and earnings from retailers such as Macy's rekindled
concerns about slowing retail spending ahead of the crucial
holiday shopping season.
"People understand that the U.S. consumer is okay, but not
great," said Steve Blitz, chief economist at ITG. "What we're
seeing with the consumer is that there's a limited wallet. If
you see increased spending one place, you see decreased spending
in another place."
At 9:42 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 11.25 points, or 0.06 percent, at 17,471.76, the S&P 500
was down 1.86 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,051.33 and
the Nasdaq Composite index was down 5.62 points, or 0.11
percent, at 4,979.00.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the
consumer discretionary sector's 0.6 percent rise
leading the advancers.
U.S. stocks had their best day in three weeks on Monday,
helped by strong gains in energy stocks as investors saw limited
economic impact from the deadly attacks in Paris.
Urban Outfitters dropped 12.7 percent to $19.87 and
Dick's Sporting Goods 15.4 percent to $34.51 after the
retailers reported disappointing results.
U.S. industrial output fell 0.2 percent in October, compared
with the 0.1 percent increase expected, raising concerns for the
robustness of fourth-quarter economic growth.
Federal Reserve board governors Jerome Powell and Daniel
Tarullo are slated to speak at separate events later in the day.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,629 to 1,038. On the Nasdaq, 1,326 issues fell and 899 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and 46 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)