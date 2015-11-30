* Futures up: Dow 22 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Nov 30 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Monday ahead of a week of heavy economic data
culminating in the November jobs report and an anticipated
meeting by the European Central Bank.
* Investors are preparing for a Dec. 4 non-farm payrolls
report ahead of a widely expected decision by the U.S. Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates at its mid-December meeting.
* The U.S. central bank has not raised interest rates since
June 2006.
* Diverging from the Fed, the ECB is widely expected to
unveil fresh monetary easing measures on Thursday.
* U.S. stock indexes ended little changed in light volume on
Friday, an abbreviated trading day, with consumer stocks falling
as investors fretted over early reports on the U.S. holiday
shopping season and Disney's subscriber losses.
* Retail stocks will continue to be in focus on Cyber
Monday, the biggest online shopping day of the year.
* The dollar edged to a fresh 8-1/2-month high against a
basket of major currencies on Monday.
* Chinese stocks, which fell more than 5 percent on Friday,
fell as much as 3 percent on Monday before closing marginally
up. China's currency was also in the spotlight, with the
International Monetary Fund expected to grant it reserve status.
* Shares of Fitbit were up 3.2 percent at $28.72 in
premarket trading after Barclays raised its rating on the stock
to "overweight" from "equal weight".
* Sohu.com was down 3 percent at $50, a day after
Goldman Sachs cut its rating to "sell" from "neutral".
* Computer Sciences slumped 57.3 percent to $29.27,
ahead of the start of its trading after spinning off its North
American Public Sector business.
Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET (1110 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.08
percent, with 113,458 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.22
percent, on volume of 14,503 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.12 percent,
with 16,436 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)