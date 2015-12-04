* Nonfarm payrolls increase 211,000 in November

* Average hourly earnings increase 4 cents

* OPEC to maintain production

* Nine of 10 S&P sectors higher, energy weak

* Indexes up: Dow 1.45 pct, S&P 1.34 pct, Nasdaq 1.43 pct (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)

By Sweta Singh

Dec 4 All three major U.S. indexes were up more than a percent on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data built the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this month for the first time in nearly a decade.

All but one of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher. The energy index fell after sources told Reuters that OPEC would maintain its production in an oversupplied market.

The financials index led the advancers with a rise of 1.9 percent.

Benchmark Brent oil futures and U.S. crude futures were down about 2 percent on the OPEC news.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 211,000 in November, the Labor Department reported, while September and October data was revised to show 35,000 more jobs than previously reported.

The unemployment rate held at a 7-1/2-year low of 5 percent, even as people returned to the labor force in a sign of confidence in the jobs market.

"Investors are looking at a potential of a Fed tightening as a glass half full. They are celebrating that the economy is strong enough to sustain higher interest rates," Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago, said.

Fed funds futures contracts showed that traders see about an 80 percent chance that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December, up from 79 percent before the jobs report.

"The (data) cements a rate hike in December," Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York, said.

The Fed's policy-setting committee will meet on Dec. 15-16.

The closely watched employment report came a day after Fed Chair Janet Yellen struck an upbeat note on the economy when she testified before lawmakers, describing how it had largely met the criteria for a rate hike.

The S&P 500 suffered its biggest daily drop since late September on Thursday after the European Central Bank disappointed market hopes for a more aggressive economic stimulus program.

At 11:13 a.m. ET (1613 GMT) on Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 253.55 points, or 1.45 percent, at 17,731.22, the S&P 500 was up 27.56 points, or 1.34 percent, at 2,077.18 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 72.11 points, or 1.43 percent, at 5,109.63.

Avon Products rose 10.3 percent to $4.40 after private equity investor group led by Barington Capital proposed a restructuring of the cosmetics maker.

JPMorgan Chase rose 2.3 percent to $67.33 after the European antitrust regulators dropped charges against the bank on blocking exchanges from derivatives markets.

Cooper Cos shares fell 8.5 percent to $130.03 after the medical device maker cut its 2016 outlook and reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,929 to 940. On the Nasdaq, 1,708 issues rose and 892 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and 16 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 69 new lows. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)