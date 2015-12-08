* Futures down: Dow 152 pts, S&P 19 pts, Nasdaq 44 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 8 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Tuesday as oil prices steadied but remained close to their
7-year low and weak trade data out of China reignited fears of a
global economic slowdown.
* Data showed China's imports fell for the 13th consecutive
month with an 8.7 percent decline in November compared with a
year earlier.
* Crude prices steadied but global oversupply, compounded by
the OPEC's decision to keep output high, led analysts to predict
further weakness.
* The weak China data comes just ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's meeting on Dec. 15-16, when the central bank is
expected to raise interest rates for the first time since June
2006.
* Still, federal funds futures contracts imply an 80
percent chance that the Fed will end seven years of near-zero
interest rates.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led by the S&P energy index's
biggest one-day percentage drop since late August.
* Chipotle Mexican Grill shares fell 5.6 percent to
$521 in premarket trading after 30 Boston College students fell
ill after eating at the company's restaurant over the weekend.
* Norfolk Southern was down 2.2 percent at $93.50
after the Wall Street Journal reported that Canadian Pacific
Railway is expected to revise deal terms for its
acquisition of the company.
* Qualcomm was down 1.5 percent at $51.63 after
Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission has launched an investigation
into whether the chipmaker's patent licensing arrangements
violate the Taiwan Fair Trade Act.
Futures snapshot at 7:20 a.m. ET (1120 GMT):
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 18.5 points, or 0.89
percent, with 150,212 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 44.25 points, or 0.94
percent, on volume of 26,204 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 152 points, or 0.86 percent,
with 19,642 contracts changing hands.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)