* China's November CPI up 1.5 pct vs 1.3 pct in October
* Dow Chemical, DuPont jump on merger talks
* Yahoo up after shelving Alibaba spinoff plans
* Futures: Dow up 11 pts, S&P down 2 pts, Nasdaq down 10 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 9 Wall Street looked set to open little
changed on Wednesday after China's consumer inflation rose
slightly but remained under the government's 3 percent target
for the year and oil prices stabilized after two days of
bruising sell-off.
Data showed China's November consumer price index surprised
on the upside, rising 1.5 percent on-year from 1.3 percent in
October.
Calmer commodity prices helped steady sentiment too. Oil
prices clawed back some of their losses as U.S. crude
inventories dipped, while copper prices also held their ground.
"We're going to see a little bit of back-and-forth movement
today. It has been a quite overnight and volumes have been very,
very light in most futures markets," said John Brady, managing
director at brokerage R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.11
percent, with 185,609 contracts traded at 8:19 a.m. ET (1319
GMT). Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.21
percent, on volume of 33,397 contracts. Dow e-minis were
up 11 points, or 0.06 percent, with 31,123 contracts changing
hands.
Investors remain cautious as concerns regarding China's
slowing economy and its impact on global demand persist. Those
concerns have also negatively affected commodity stocks this
year as China is the world's biggest consumer of metals.
The China inflation data comes ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's meeting on Dec. 15-16, when the central bank is
expected to raise interest rates for the first time since June
2006.
"We're still in pretty good shape for a Fed rate hike next
week. If the Fed fails to raise rates, it will certainly raise
volatility in the markets again and the Fed doesn't want that,"
Brady said.
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, as the rout in oil
prices pressured energy stocks for the fifth day.
Data expected on Wednesday include wholesale figures for
October at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The wholesale inventories are
forecast to have gained 0.1 percent after adding 0.5 percent in
September.
Dow Chemical was up 9.5 percent at $55.74 while
DuPont jumped 10.4 percent to $73.65 in premarket trading
after sources told Reuters the companies are in talks to merge,
creating a chemicals giant with a market value of more than $120
billion.
Yahoo was up 1.81 percent at $35.48, after the
company's board decided not to sell its Alibaba stake.
Alibaba was up 0.3 percent at $84.64
Lululemon Athletica was down 11.04 percent at
$46.50 after the yogawear retailer cut the upper end of its
full-year forecast and reported a fall in quarterly profit.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)