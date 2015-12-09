* Dow Chemical, DuPont jump on merger talks
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 9 U.S. stocks were higher at the open on
Wednesday as crude oil prices clawed back some of their losses
and reported merger talks between Dow Chemical and DuPont helped
prop up shares of raw materials companies.
Crude oil prices steadied after a brutal five-day selloff,
but many investors expect oil to fall below 2008 lows due to a
global supply glut. Copper prices also held their ground.
Dow Chemical was up 11.4 percent at $56.70 while
DuPont jumped 10 percent to $73.26, after reports that
the companies are in talks to merge.
DuPont was the biggest boost to the Dow Jones Industrial
average and the S&P 500.
"We're going to see a little bit of back-and-forth movement
today. It has been a quite overnight and volumes have been very,
very light in most futures markets," said John Brady, managing
director at brokerage R.J. O'Brien & Associates in Chicago.
Investors remain cautious as concerns regarding China's
slowing economy and its impact on global demand persist. Those
concerns have also hurt commodity stocks this year as China is
the world's biggest consumer of metals.
At 9:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 31.53 points, or 0.18 percent, at 17,599.53, the
S&P 500 was up 0.56 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,064.15
and the Nasdaq Composite was down 14.65 points, or 0.29
percent, at 5,083.59.
Costco Wholesale was down 5.4 percent at $159.67
after it reported a fall in same-store sales for the third
straight quarter. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P and
the Nasdaq.
Six of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher with the
materials index's 3.55 percent rise leading the
advancers.
The rout in crude oil prices comes ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's meeting on Dec. 15-16, when the central bank is
expected to raise interest rates for the first time since June
2006.
"We're still in pretty good shape for a Fed rate hike next
week. If the Fed fails to raise rates, it will certainly raise
volatility in the markets again and the Fed doesn't want that,"
Brady said.
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, as the rout in oil
prices pressured energy stocks for the fifth day.
Data expected on Wednesday include wholesale figures for
October at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). The wholesale inventories are
forecast to have gained 0.1 percent after adding 0.5 percent in
September.
Yahoo was up 2 percent at $35.55, after the
company's board decided not to sell its Alibaba stake.
Alibaba was up 0.8 percent at $85.03
Lululemon Athletica was down 5 percent at $49.38
after the yogawear retailer cut the upper end of its full-year
forecast and reported a fall in quarterly profit.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,455
to 1,165. On the Nasdaq, 1,231 issues fell and 952 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 2 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 6 new highs and 41 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)