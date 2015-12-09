* Dow Chemical, DuPont jump on reported merger talks
* Energy stocks trim gains as oil recovery stalls
* Indexes down: Dow 0.41 pct, S&P 0.73 pct, Nasdaq 1.35 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 9 Wall Street reversed course and fell in
early afternoon trading on Wednesday as a brief rally in oil
prices fizzled and shares of Apple slipped, offsetting gains in
raw materials stocks.
Crude oil prices resumed their slide, after rising as much
as 4 percent earlier in the day. Many investors expect oil to
fall below 2008 lows due to a global supply glut.
The energy index trimmed earlier gains and was up
0.8 percent. The index has lost more than 10 percent since the
beginning of the month.
Apple was down nearly 2 percent to $115.93, making
it the biggest drag on the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.
Dow Chemical was up 10.4 percent at $56.19 while
DuPont jumped 11.2 percent to $74.04, after reports that
the companies are in talks to merge.
"I think at present equities are largely events driven, last
week's performance was driven by employment, this week it is
oil, next week it is the Fed," said Terry Sandven, chief equity
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
"Uncertainties are relatively higher at the moment and
accordingly prices will trend sideways into the year-end."
Investors remain cautious as concerns regarding China's
slowing economy and its impact on global demand persist. Those
concerns have also hurt commodity stocks this year as China is
the world's biggest consumer of metals.
At 12:26 p.m. ET (1727 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 71.42 points, or 0.41 percent, at 17,496.58, the
S&P 500 was down 15.02 points, or 0.73 percent, at
2,048.57 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 68.58 points,
or 1.35 percent, at 5,029.67.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower with the
technology index's 1.26 percent fall leading the
decliners.
The rout in crude oil prices is not expected to have an
impact on a widely expected rate hike by the U.S. Federal
Reserve, when it meets on Dec. 15-16. The central bank has not
raised rates since June 2006.
"At the moment perhaps the biggest risk is not raising rates
which would be a no confidence vote in the U.S. economy,
fuelling investor angst and reducing near-term appetite for
equities," Sandven said.
Yahoo was down 3.1 percent at $33.74, after the
company's board decided not to sell its Alibaba stake.
Alibaba was down 0.23 percent at $84.19
Costco Wholesale was down 4.9 percent at $160.43
after it reported a fall in same-store sales for the third
straight quarter. The stock was the second biggest drag on the
S&P and the Nasdaq.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,660 to 1,303. On the Nasdaq, 1,732 issues fell and 957
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed eight new 52-week highs and 12 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 24 new highs and 84 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)