* U.S. consumer spending rises sharply in November
* Fed to decide on interest rate hike next week
* DuPont, Dow Chemical fall after agreeing to merge
* Futures down: Dow 156 pts, S&P 14 pts, Nasdaq 36 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
Dec 11 U.S. stocks looked set to open sharply
lower on Friday as crude oil prices plumbed levels not seen in
seven years on growing oversupply concerns.
The steep drop in oil prices adds to investor uncertainty as
the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates for
the first time since June 2006 at its meeting next week.
Adding to the somber mood, China's yuan fell to its lowest
in 4-1/2 years on concerns about the country's slowing economy
and expectations of a U.S. rate hike.
Global shares were lower amid concerns that weakness in the
Chinese currency could weigh on the global economy and on
companies with strong export ties to China.
"Oil is serving as a bellwether for the global economy and
could be a sign of things to come," said Andre Bakhos, managing
director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.
"Today's trading action will be tied to oil and could be
erratic and choppy."
S&P 500 e-minis were down 14 points, or 0.68 percent,
with 199,069 contracts traded at 8:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT). Nasdaq
100 e-minis were down 36 points, or 0.78 percent, on
volume of 24,165 contracts. Dow e-minis were down 156
points, or 0.89 percent, with 21,155 contracts changing hands.
Investors are also keeping an eye on U.S. data, which could
cement expectations that the Fed is gearing up to hike rates at
its Dec. 15-16 meeting.
Fed fund futures place an 85 percent chance of a hike. A
recent Reuters poll also showed that all but one of 18
brokerages that deal directly with the central bank expect a
rate increase.
"The Fed has painted themselves into a corner and if they
don't raise rates then they're basically saying the economic
recovery isn't strong enough," Bakhos said, adding in case the
Fed decided to hold off, investors will cut their exposure to
equities.
A gauge of U.S. consumer spending rose solidly in November
as the holiday shopping season got off to a fairly brisk start.
Retail sales, excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services, rose 0.6 percent following a 0.2
percent gain in October.
Market analysts expect the University of Michigan's
preliminary consumer sentiment index for December to increase to
92.0 from 91.3 last month. The report will be released at 10
a.m. ET.
DuPont shares were down 5.4 percent at $70.57 in
premarket trading after the company agreed to merge with Dow
Chemical in a deal valuing the combined entity at $130
billion. Dow was down 2.8 percent at $53.36.
Jetblue Airways was down 1.5 percent at $25.05
after the airline operator said it expected flight sales as
measured against capacity to fall in the fourth quarter from a
year earlier.
Adobe Systems was up 4.5 percent at $93.01 after
the Photoshop maker reported a profit that topped market
expectations for the ninth straight quarter.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal, Editing by Anil D'Silva)