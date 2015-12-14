* Futures down: Dow 40 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Dec 14 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors brace for a widely expected interest rate hike in more than a decade.

* The Federal Reserve will begin its two-day meeting on Dec. 15 to decide on the rate hike.

* Traders expect an 85 percent chance the Fed will lift its target rate range to 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent from the current zero to 0.25 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

* Global stock markets were volatile on Monday as China's yuan hit a multi-year year low and oil slid to a 11-year low.

* U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 ending its worst week since August.

* China's economic data over the weekend showed factory output in November grew to a five-month high, suggesting stimulus measures from Beijing may have put a floor under a fragile economy.

* Dupont shares were down 1.2 percent at $69.60 in premarket trading after the company agreed on Friday to merge with Dow Chemical in a $130 billion deal. Dow Chemical was down 0.5 percent at $53.09.

* Trina Solar surged 17.3 percent to $11.20 after the company received a go-private proposal from a group that included its chief executive, valuing the company at more than $980 million.

* Jarden was up 4.4 percent at $55 after Newell Rubbermaid said it would buy the maker of Sunbeam kitchen appliances in cash and stock.

Futures snapshot at 6:49 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 40 points, or 0.23 percent, with 8,383 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.19 percent, with 148,545 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.19 percent, on volume of 10,085 contracts.