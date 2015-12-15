US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Futures up: Dow 136 pts, S&P 15.5 pts, Nasdaq 30 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar and Aastha Agnihotri
Dec 15 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Tuesday, ahead of a widely expected increase in interest rates later in the week, as crude oil prices clawed back some losses.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve kicks off a two-day policy meeting later in the day, with a statement expected on Wednesday.
* Traders see an 83 percent chance of a rate hike this week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch program.
* Global stocks rose on Tuesday, while the dollar index fell marginally, as crude oil prices recovered from Monday's slide to near 11-year lows.
* U.S. economic data on Tuesday is expected to show consumer prices were unchanged in November after rising 0.2 percent in October. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
* Amgen shares were up nearly 3 percent at $162.70 in premarket trading. The drugmaker said on Monday that it would reacquire sales rights to three of its products from GlaxoSmithkline.
* Kennametal slumped 17 percent to $21.22 after it cut its 2016 profit and revenue forecasts, citing weakness and volatility in its core markets and lower oil prices.
Futures snapshot at 6:35 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 136 points, or 0.78 percent, with 5,570 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.5 points, or 0.77 percent, with 114,888 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30 points, or 0.66 percent, on volume of 6,663 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)