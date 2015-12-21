(Corrects Dec. 18 report to change name of firm to Polaris
Greystone Financial Group from Polaris Wealth Advisers in
paragraph 4)
* Boeing biggest drag on Dow
* Disney falls after rating cut
* Indexes down: Dow 1.15 pct, S&P 0.88 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Dec 18 Wall Street was lower in morning trading,
with the Dow shedding about 200 points, on "quadruple witching"
Friday as crude prices headed for their third straight weekly
loss.
Volatility was slightly higher than usual on account of
"quadruple witching," the expiry of options on stocks and
indexes as well as futures on indexes and single stocks.
Still, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were set for their best weekly
performance in a month, helped by gains before the Federal
Reserve's interest rate hike on Wednesday.
"I look at it as purely a sentiment-driven market. There's
no new news that's any kind of substance that's driving this,"
said Jeff Powell, managing partner of Polaris Greystone
Financial Group in California.
"I think they will continue to trend as they are right now,"
he said.
At 11:02 a.m. ET (1602 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 201.6 points, or 1.15 percent, at
17,294.24, the S&P 500 was down 17.99 points, or 0.88
percent, at 2,023.9 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
down 30.87 points, or 0.62 percent, at 4,971.68.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the
interest rate-sensitive utilities sector's 1.78
percent fall.
Boeing's 3 percent fall weighed the most on the Dow,
while Microsoft weighed on the S&P and Nasdaq with a
1.1 percent decline.
Disney was down 2.9 percent at $108.79, after BTIG
downgraded the stock to sell.
Global markets fell on Friday, with investors turning wary
about the impact of a stronger dollar and weakening commodity
prices on the global economy.
The dollar index, however, shed some of its
post-Federal Reserve rate hike gains, after the Bank of Japan
reorganized its stimulus program.
Merck shares were down 1.1 percent at $52.10 after
it said a European Commission decision on one of its key drugs
was delayed.
Among the bright spots, Darden Restaurants was up 6
percent at $61.91 after the Olive Garden restaurant chain owner
raised its full-year profit forecast.
Carnival Corp shares were up 3.4 percent at $52.16,
after its quarterly results.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker is scheduled to speak
at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,704 to 1,215. On the Nasdaq, 1,439 issues fell and 1,180
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and 24 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 74 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Aastha Agnihotri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)