BRIEF-Adhunik Metaliks' holding in Orissa Manganese & Minerals reduced to 13.15 pct
* Says holding of adhunik metaliks limited in orissa manganese & minerals has reduced from 100% to 13.15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures: Dow up 1 pts, S&P down 1.5 pts, Nasdaq down 0.5 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar and Ankur Banerjee
Dec 24 U.S. stocks index futures were little changed on Thursday, ahead of a shortened trading session on Christmas eve.
* Stock markets will shut at 1:00 p.m ET (1800 GMT) and remain closed for Christmas on Friday. Trading volumes is expected to be light on Thursday.
* U.S. crude prices were up for the fourth straight day, but Brent slid marginally.
* European stocks followed a rally on Asian bourses on Thursday, driven by gains in oil.
* Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday for the third straight session this week. The S&P 500 finished 1.24 percent higher, bringing its gain this week to almost 3 percent after a tepid start in December.
* Weekly jobless claims are expected to have slipped to 270,000, staying below 300,000 for 42 weeks in a row. The data is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
* Freeport-McMoRan shares were up 1.3 percent at $7.55 in premarket trading after Reuters reported that the miner is planning to auction its oil and gas assets early next year.
* Nike was up about 1 percent at $65.12 from an adjusted Wednesday close of $64.36. The stock's 2-for-1 share split comes into effect on Thursday.
Futures snapshot at 6:54 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.01 percent, with 7,621 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.07 percent, with 43,140 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.01 percent, on volume of 5,860 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says holding of adhunik metaliks limited in orissa manganese & minerals has reduced from 100% to 13.15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to lower on Friday, tracking broader Asian and Wall Street peers, while Thailand posted its fifth straight session of losses. Asian stocks slipped, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street triggered by a selloff in shares of department stores. Thai shares fell 0.4 percent to their lowest level in nearly a month, dragged down by financials and energy stocks. The index is down 1.6 percent on week. Energy Earth Pub