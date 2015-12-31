* S&P 500 turns negative for year

* Apple weighs on S&P 500, Nasdaq; McDonald's drags Dow

* Energy sector worst performer on S&P 500 for year

* Indexes down: Dow 0.57 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Dec 31 U.S. stock indexes were lower on Thursday morning, with the S&P 500 slipping back into negative territory for the year, as crude logged in a second year of steep losses.

The rout in commodities has sent markets across the world reeling as oil prices were hit by an unprecedented global glut that may take another year to clear.

Shares of Chevron were off 1 percent at $89.21, while Exxon was down 0.7 percent at $77.61.

Energy stocks have taken a beating this year, with the S&P energy sector losing nearly 24 percent this year, followed by a near 10 percent loss in materials.

The S&P 500 was down 0.3 percent for the year and the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.8 percent. Only the Nasdaq Composite was higher, having risen 6.8 percent.

"You'd expect kind of a dead day, but with the way things have gone, who knows?," said Matthew Tuttle, chief executive, Tuttle Tactical Management in Stamford, Connecticut.

"Trading today is going to be more about oil than anything else," Tuttle said, adding that volumes were sure to be low.

At 9:36 a.m. ET (1436 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average was down 100.18 points, or 0.57 percent, at 17,503.69, the S&P 500 was down 10.11 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,053.25 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 23.10 points, or 0.46 percent, at 5,042.74.

Apple was down 0.7 percent at $106.55 and was the biggest drag on the S&P and Nasdaq. McDonald's was down 1.2 percent at $118 and weighed on the Dow the most.

All 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the 0.87 percent fall in telecom and 0.86 percent fall in consumer staples sectors.

Coca Cola was down 1.6 percent at $42.90 and weighed on the consumer staples sector the most.

Eight of the 10 worst performers on the S&P this year are energy companies, led by Chesapeake Energy, which shed nearly 78 percent of its value in 2015.

On the other hand, the consumer discretionary sector has been the best performer on the S&P, rising 9 percent in 2015, led by Netflix's 139 percent increase and Amazon's 122 percent gain.

The top three performers on the Dow are also consumer discretionary stocks, with Nike's 31 percent rise taking the lead.

Trading volumes are expected to be thin for the day, and data points sparse, with traders closing off positions for 2015.

U.S. jobless claims increased by 20,000 to 287,000 last week, widely missing the 270,000 estimated.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 1,912 to 742. On the Nasdaq, 1,528 issues fell and 895 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed no new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded five new highs and 21 new lows.

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)